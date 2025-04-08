Written by April 8, 2025 5:11 PM Real Estate Views: 537

April 8, 2025

Average asking rents decrease for sixth straight month to $2,119: report

A new report says the national average asking rent in March was $2,119, marking the sixth straight month of year-over-year declines.

Average asking rent - March 2025

By Sammy Hudes

The monthly data provided by Rentals.ca and Urbanation, which analyzes listings in the former’s network, says rents were down 2.8% last month compared with March 2024. 

On a month-over-month basis, rents rose 1.5% from February, the first increase since last September.

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand said renters were more active in March than they’d been in recent months, likely thanks to improvements in affordability.

“However, rents are likely to continue facing downward pressure in the near-term due to the expected negative economic impact and job losses caused by the trade conflict with the U.S.,” he said in a press release.

The report said average asking rents in Canada are still 17.8% higher than they were five years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

Purpose-built apartment asking rents declined 1.5% from a year ago to an average of $2,086, while asking rents for condominium apartments fell 3.8% to $2,232.

Rents for houses and townhomes declined 5.6% to $2,186.

Ontario recorded the steepest rent declines, with combined apartment and condo rents falling 3.5% to an average of $2,327 in March, followed by Quebec’s 2.5 per cent decrease to $1,949.

B.C. saw a slight 0.6% decrease in average asking rents to $2,480 while Alberta’s average ask was down 0.4% to $1,721.

Saskatchewan led the way for year-over-year rent growth, at three per cent, to an average of $1,336, followed by Nova Scotia at 2.4% to $2,199 and Manitoba at two per cent to $1,592.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.

Last modified: April 8, 2025

