CENTUM appoints new leadership as Chris Turcotte joins RMA/Broker One

Written by CMT Team• 2:55 PM• Mortgage Industry News • Views: 342

CENTUM Financial Group has named Adrian Schulz as its new President and Caroline Rapson as Vice President of Operations as the brokerage network ushers in a new chapter of leadership.

Schulz, who joined CENTUM in 2021 and most recently served as Executive Vice President, takes the helm following the departure of longtime President Chris Turcotte.

With a background spanning real estate, finance and technology, Schulz has played a key role in shaping CENTUM’s operational and digital strategy.

“It’s an honour to lead CENTUM into its next chapter,” Schulz said. “We are committed to empowering our agents and broker partners with the tools, technology, and support they need to excel in today’s dynamic market.”

Rapson steps into expanded role

Rapson, a founding team member of CENTUM since its launch in 2002, has been promoted from Director of Membership to Vice President of Operations. She will oversee day-to-day operations, member support, events and strategic partnerships across the network.

The leadership shakeup comes as CENTUM continues to invest in tech-driven tools, including its recently launched Piper Portal, new FINTRAC solutions, the soon-to-be-released Mortgage Monitor 3.0, and an expanded DirectPay platform for agent compensation and compliance.

CENTUM, part of the Charlwood Pacific Group, also continues to deepen integration with sister brand Century 21 Canada.

Turcotte takes on new national leadership role at RMA

Chris Turcotte

The changes follow the resignation of Chris Turcotte, who had served as CENTUM President since 2016.

As we reported last week, Turcotte has now joined Real Mortgage Associates / Broker One as President, working alongside CEO Ron De Silva to drive the group’s national expansion.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a leader of Chris’s calibre to the RMA/Broker One team,” Gary Mauris, CEO of Dominion Lending Centres Group, said in a statement. “His deep industry experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and passion for broker success make him an excellent fit for our future.”

Turcotte, a former mortgage broker in the CENTUM network, led the brand through a major strategic transformation and culture-building initiative during his tenure.

CENTUM currently operates nearly 200 offices and supports more than 2,100 mortgage agents across Canada.

Visited 342 times, 344 visit(s) today

Adrian Schulz Broker One Caroline Rapson centum Chris Turcotte Editor's pick mortgage news Real Mortgage Associates

Last modified: April 14, 2025