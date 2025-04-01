Written by April 1, 2025 2:27 PM Mortgage Industry News Views: 28

Written by

Mortgage Industry News
April 1, 2025

CIBC and Indigenous-led Longhouse Capital Partners form strategic relationship

CIBC Global Asset Management says it has entered into a strategic relationship with Indigenous-owned and led asset management firm Longhouse Capital Partners Inc.  

CIBC sign

The bank says the relationship will give its institutional clients opportunities to expand access to private markets through investments in Indigenous-managed alternative investment options such as private infrastructure debt.

It says Longhouse focuses on private infrastructure debt so Indigenous communities can invest in assets like transmission lines, renewable energy, and transportation projects. 

Paul Cugno, chief operating officer of Longhouse, says the relationship with CIBC will help its efforts to provide both long-term stable financial returns and economic self-determination for Indigenous communities. 

The deal comes as a range of efforts are underway to increase Indigenous infrastructure ownership, including a federal loan guarantee program. 

It also comes as banks look to work more with Indigenous communities, including Scotiabank’s collaboration with Indigenous-owned Cedar Leaf Capital. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

Visited 28 times, 28 visit(s) today

Last modified: April 1, 2025

Related Posts

Des tours à condominiums et des immeubles de bureaux

Real Estate

March 31, 2025 Views: 102

Downtown office market notches slight improvement despite tariff threats

Regional

March 29, 2025 Views: 153

Deed tax increase won’t hurt demand for Nova Scotia recreational properties: Realtor

Christian Lepine, Archbishop of Montreal

Regional

March 28, 2025 Views: 132

Montreal archdiocese launches real estate arm aimed at maximizing social impact

Bank of Canada rate outlook

Interest Rates

March 27, 2025 Views: 15,480

Why Scotiabank thinks the Bank of Canada is done cutting rates

TMG leadership changes Previous Story
TMG taps next generation of leaders as it marks 35 years in business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close