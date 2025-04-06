Montreal home sales climb 12% in March as spring market heats up

Written by CMT Team• 8:56 PM• Regional • Views: 507

Montreal’s housing market showed renewed signs of life in March, with residential sales across the region rising 12% year-over-year.

A total of 4,975 homes changed hands in the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), pointing to a more active spring market after a sluggish start to the year.

Sales growth was seen across all major property types, including single-family homes, condos and plexes. Single-family homes accounted for more than half of all transactions, up 8% from last year. Condos saw an even bigger jump of 12%, while plex sales rose 11%.

Despite the boost in activity, overall sales remained just below the historical average for the month of March.

Home prices continued to rise modestly. The median price of a single-family home in the Montreal CMA hit $610,000 in March, up 8% from a year ago. Condo prices climbed 5% to $420,000, while plexes posted the strongest price growth at 11%, reaching a median of $830,000.

More listings and faster selling times

Active listings held steady at 18,116, while new listings rose 16% year-over-year to 7,851.

The average selling time for single-family homes was 48 days, down from 52 days a year ago. Condominiums sold in 55 days on average, down from 59, while plexes sold in 72 days, compared to 74 in March 2024.

Regional breakdown

Sales on the Island of Montreal rose 13% year-over-year to 1,737. The median price of a single-family home on the Island was $780,000, up 5%.

Laval recorded 469 sales in March, a 15% increase. The median single-family price was $590,000, up 12%.

On the North Shore, sales increased 19% to 1,259 transactions. The median price of a single-family home in the area was $560,000, an 11% rise.

The South Shore reported 1,154 sales, a 2% gain from last year. The median price for single-family homes reached $619,250, up 7%.

Vaudreuil-Soulanges posted 242 sales, a 14% increase. The median price of single-family homes in that area declined 5% to $591,250.

A full report covering first-quarter market performance is expected from the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers in the coming days.

Visited 507 times, 420 visit(s) today

Montreal montreal home sales montreal house prices montreal housing market QPAREB Quebec Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers Regional

Last modified: April 7, 2025