TMG taps next generation of leaders as it marks 35 years in business

Written by Jared Lindzon• 9:54 AM• Mortgage Industry News • Views: 635

TMG The Mortgage Group is undergoing a series of leadership changes as it continues to focus on innovation and championing the brokerage channel.

Starting today, TMG CEO Mark Kerzner is passing the torch as he steps away from the role of president as he shifts focus to high-level strategic governance. Dan Pultr, formerly SVP of Strategic Initiatives, will now serve as president and COO.

Dan Pultr, President and COO

The company has also tapped former Pineapple Chief Strategy Officer Christa Mitchell to replace Pultr in his previous role. This follows the recent promotion of Veronica Love to Chief Revenue Officer.

“I wouldn’t refer to it as a ‘shakeup,’” insists Kerzner. “As our business gets more complex and our reach grows, ensuring we have senior leaders who are able to drive our business forward, focus on our core day-to-day operations, and maintain our core values was really important to us, so that’s how we got here.”

Over the years, TMG has grown from a regional brokerage into one of Canada’s largest independently owned brokerages and networks, with more than 1,700 mortgage professionals coast to coast. While it remains grounded in a broker-first philosophy, the company’s reach and impact have expanded significantly as the industry has matured.

As the company celebrates its 35th anniversary, Kerzner says leadership has been giving more consideration to succession planning, providing new opportunities to its next generation of leaders.

From boutique brokerage to national player: TMG’s evolution under Kerzner

Mark Kerzner, CEO

Kerzner joined TMG in 2009, becoming the company’s most recent leader, tapped by co-founders Grant and Debbie Thomas, who remain actively involved in the business today.

“Grant and Debbie’s entrepreneurial DNA is scattered throughout the company,” he says. “Their values, their focus on helping brokers grow and succeed, working with lending and industry partners, and their core foundational elements are still very much a part of who we are 35 years later.”

Kerzner says when he began at TMG, the company was a boutique full-service brokerage firm focused on Western Canada.

“Being in the role almost 16 years, I was excited by the prospect of having renewed energy, focus, and ideas for the TMG Group of Companies,” he says. “Knowing all these people who are just so extremely capable, and giving them an opportunity to shine was really important for Grant, Debbie and I.”

Meet the new leadership team

Christa Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer

When incoming president Pultr joined in 2011 as TMG’s director of sales for British Columbia — and later as senior vice president of strategic initiatives — he helped the company maintain and improve service standards in its original market as it expanded eastward.

Now, Kerzner says the company is once again tapping Pultr to take the reins as he shifts his focus to broader strategic goals.

“As the business and the environment gets more complex, and opportunities abound, I wanted to focus more on corporate strategic opportunities, board governance, and being a resource to our senior leaders,” he says.

Love joined TMG as vice president of corporate development in 2019, following several senior roles at Merix Financial, the Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association – Ontario, and Dominion Lending Centres. Her promotion to chief revenue officer was announced in October.

Veronica Love, Chief Revenue Officer

“One thing that really impressed me with Veronica is that she’s always looking for win-win outcomes,” Kerzner says. “That was really important for us, because everything we do is viewed through the lens of helping our brokers, and she really operated with that mindset.”

He adds that Pultr, who joined the company at 28, has developed a deep understanding of the business through a variety of roles and close collaboration with key stakeholders and partners.

“When you can combine the historical understanding and appreciation of where we’ve come from, with the kind of passion, intelligence, youthfulness and perspective that Dan has, it became a great choice for us,” Kerzner says. “He knows the business inside and out, he has a deep appreciation for the brokers, and he’s an industry leader.”

Pultr says he’s honoured to take on the new role.

“I have an immense sense of gratitude for being chosen,” Pultr adds. “I am so proud of the brokerage we’ve become, the incredible team that I’m so fortunate to lead, and I am steadfast in my commitment to our brokers, the industry and our team here at TMG.”

What comes next for TMG?

Kerzner says that as TMG celebrates its 35th anniversary, the company is focused on innovation and growth while ensuring existing clients and partners aren’t left behind.

“We’re continually looking for strategic partnerships — similar to our partnership with Mortgage Outlet, Planipret, and SafeBridge Financial Group — that we can support as we go forward,” says Pultr. “We will also continue to invest and support our people; we feel we have incredibly effective and productive agents, and we want to make sure we’re providing them with resources and support.”

Pultr says the company will also maintain its focus and investments in technologies to further empower its staff and broker partners.

“In fact, we’ve provided a new enhancement to our tools every month or so, and we want to continue to enhance and provide that going forward,” he says. “Technology adoption and support, the continued growth of our organization and productivity are really at the forefront of what we’re focusing on moving forward.”

Last modified: April 1, 2025