CIBC reports rise in profit on trading boost, modest borrower concerns

Written by The Canadian Press

CIBC reported a rise in second-quarter profit from last year as it got a boost from volatility-related trading while loan losses were subdued despite the economic uncertainty.

By Ian Bickis

The bank on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $2.01 billion, up from $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the earnings worked out to $2.05 per share, up from $1.75 last year, and well above the $1.89 per share analysts had expected according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Like other banks this quarter, lower-than-expected provisions for potentially bad loans was a big source of the beat, as CIBC expressed confidence in its loan book.

“We remain comfortable with the overall strength of our Canadian consumer portfolios,” said chief risk officer Frank Guse on an earnings call Thursday.

“Despite the economic challenges, our impaired losses continue to be at the low end of our guidance, supported by the strong performance of our credit portfolios.”

The bank did see credit card and personal lending writeoffs trend higher quarter-over-quarter as unemployment rose. The bank also saw a slight increase in 90-day mortgage delinquencies, but it isn’t a major concern, said Guse.

“We do not expect meaningful losses given the strong average loan-to-value in the book.”

The bank’s provisions for credit losses also reflect only moderately increased concern on borrowers, with CIBC raising its total provisions to $605 million, up from $514 million in the same quarter last year.

While the mortgage book isn’t a big concern for CIBC, it’s focusing growth efforts elsewhere as the real estate sector slows and margins are compressed.

“When you look at the economics of the mortgage business, while they are still strong, it is a much smaller contributor for us today,” said Hratch Panossian, head of CIBC’s Canadian personal and business division.

“Going forward, I would see more of the same.”

He said the bank is more focused on higher growth areas like credit cards, demand deposits and investments, but that mortgages are still a key product that they’ll be ready to provide clients.

With several segments still showing growth, CIBC posted revenue totalling $7.02 billion, up from $6.16 billion.

Revenue was boosted in part from a 32% jump in adjusted revenue its capital markets division in the quarter from last year, as market volatility helped push adjusted trading revenue up 48% in the quarter.

Expenses were also nine per cent higher than a year earlier, as the bank invested in technology, issued performance-based compensation, and some severance costs.

The bank didn’t break out specific numbers as to how many employees it let go, but said it was using the opportunity of strong revenues to rightsize its staff base.

