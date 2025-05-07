FSRA clarifies CE requirements for Ontario mortgage agents and brokers

Written by Steven Brennan• 8:44 PM• Mortgage Industry News • Views: 6

Ontario mortgage agents and brokers have until March 31, 2026, to complete their current Continuing Education (CE) requirements. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) recently clarified what counts toward the required hours—and what doesn’t.

Ontario mortgage professionals have some flexibility in how they complete their CE hours, but not every course will make the cut.

In a webinar held Wednesday, David Ha, FSRA’s Senior Manager of Regulatory and Credentialing Oversight, outlined the rules for both Conduct and Professional Development CE, stressing the importance of staying on top of these requirements to maintain compliance and uphold industry standards.

No reporting requirements for conduct CE

The Conduct component is mandatory for all licensees and must be completed through one of three approved providers, including Mortgage Professionals Canada.

Agents are required to complete a five-hour course, while brokers must complete seven hours in total. These courses are designed to reinforce compliance with the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act (MBLAA) and its regulations, while also maintaining and elevating overall professional standards in the industry.

Since Conduct CE is delivered through FSRA-recognized associations, individual licensees do not need to report completion directly to FSRA. Verification is handled by the approved course provider.

More flexibility and responsibility for professional CE

FSRA’s Professional Development component requires agents and brokers to complete 10 hours of technical education before the end of the current CE cycle on March 31, 2026.

Unlike Conduct CE, these courses are not accredited or approved by FSRA. Instead, FSRA provides guidelines to help licensees determine if a chosen course qualifies. Acceptable courses must focus on the technical aspects of mortgage brokering, such as assessing client needs, understanding legal or regulatory changes, or staying informed on anti-money laundering (AML) obligations.

Marketing, sales-driven, company-specific, or networking-focused topics do not qualify and cannot be counted toward your CE hours.

“For example, attending a full-day conference that includes five hours of regulatory updates and three hours of networking would only allow you to count the five technical hours toward your CE total,” said Ha.

Licensees are also responsible for maintaining their own records for Professional CE. FSRA requires the following details at the time of licence renewal:

Course name

Course provider

Number of CE hours

Date of completion

FSRA recommends keeping these records for at least four years beyond the end of the current cycle. CE hours cannot be claimed if these details are missing, if the course was repeated or failed, or if the licensee participated as an instructor or teacher.

Q&A overview

During a Q&A session, Ha took the time to address several commonly-asked questions from brokers and agents:

Group viewings of webinars or training sessions cannot contribute toward CE requirements unless each individual attendee can verify their participation.



License class at the time of renewal determines your CE obligations. If a mortgage agent becomes a broker before the renewal date, they’ll be required to meet the seven-hour conduct CE requirement for brokers.



Courses without stated durations cannot be counted. If course providers don’t specify the length or other required information, FSRA won’t accept them towards your CE hours.



Employer-provided AML training may qualify, but only if the content is aligned with mortgage brokering practices and technical aspects. Company-specific product training does not qualify.



Staying compliant

FSRA reports a steady rise in licensees in Ontario year over year, reflecting a rapidly expanding sector that now includes nearly 3,000 brokers and more than 14,000 agents.

With a firm deadline of March 31, 2026, the regulator has made it clear that no exceptions will be granted for incomplete or non-compliant CE submissions. While there is flexibility in how licensees complete their professional CE, FSRA expects them to be both proactive and well organized in meeting their requirements for compliance.

If you’re unsure whether a course qualifies, FSRA strongly encourages reviewing its website for more information.

Visited 6 times, 6 visit(s) today

CE CE requirements continuing education david ha Financial Services Regulatory Authority fsra mortgage professionals canada ontario mortgage broker regulator regulator

Last modified: May 7, 2025