Montreal home prices surge as suburban markets outshine the island

Montreal’s real estate market saw a strong start to the spring season, with residential sales rising 10% year-over-year in April to 5,126 transactions, according to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB).

This level of activity was also 8% above the historical average for the month, reflecting continued momentum despite the Bank of Canada’s rate pause in early April.

“The Montreal market continued to post very strong activity in April,” noted Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director. “Most geographic areas and property categories are seeing essentially double-digit increases in both cases.”

Single-family home sales led the gains, up 12% to 2,686 transactions, while condominium sales rose 9% to 1,961 units. Multi-plex properties (2-5 units) also posted a solid 11% increase, highlighting broad-based demand across property types.

Prices keep climbing

Home prices continued to climb in April, with the median price of single-family homes rising 9% to $625,000. Condo prices also moved higher, reaching $424,500, up 6% from a year earlier.

Small income properties saw the largest gains, with the median price jumping 10% to $830,500.

Suburban markets surrounding Montreal are particularly competitive, with the South Shore now overtaking Laval as the priciest suburban market. The median price for single-family homes on the South Shore hit $634,000 in April, compared to $600,000 in Laval.

The sales-to-new-listings ratios in these areas also indicate intense competition, with the North Shore reaching 81% and the South Shore 76%—well above the balanced market threshold of 50%. This trend is expected to keep upward pressure on prices as buyers compete for a limited pool of homes.

