May 16, 2025

Nova Scotia gets $170 million over 10 years after signing housing infrastructure deal

Nova Scotia’s public works minister says the province is getting $170 million from the federal government to assist with housing infrastructure, after a deal was signed last winter.

Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Fred Tilley

Fred Tilley says Nova Scotia signed the 10-year agreement under the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund in February.

But he said they weren’t able to announce it earlier because of the recent federal election.

Tilley told reporters following a cabinet meeting that details on funding allocations will be released as the province identifies the projects it wants to support.

The minister says some of the $170 million could also be used to augment projects that can apply directly to Ottawa under a separate stream that’s part of the federal fund.

The $6 billion federal fund is aimed at accelerating housing projects by funding infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.

