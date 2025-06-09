Average asking rents fall annually for eighth straight month to $2,129: report

Written by The Canadian Press• 1:34 PM• Real Estate • Views: 107

The national average asking rent in May was down 3.3% from a year earlier at $2,129, marking the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year decreases.

By Sammy Hudes

The monthly report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation said Monday asking rents held steady from April, with a 0.1% month-over-month increase.

Purpose-built apartment asking rents declined two per cent from a year ago to an average of $2,117, while asking rents for condominium apartments fell 3.6% to $2,192.

Rents for houses and townhomes declined seven per cent to $2,196.

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand said rents have eased in part due to a surge in supply with new apartments being completed, a slowdown in population growth and a heightened level of economic uncertainty.

“The easing in rents this year across most parts of the country is a positive for housing affordability in Canada following a period of extremely strong rent inflation lasting from 2022 to 2024,” Hildebrand said in a news release.

The report said average asking rents in Canada are 5.7% higher than they were two years ago and 12.6% above levels from three years ago.

Over the past five years, rents in Canada have increased by an average of 4.1% annually, outpacing average wage growth of roughly three per cent, it added.

Ontario recorded the largest rent decline in May, with asking rents falling 3.6% year-over-year to an average of $2,335, followed by B.C.’s 2.6% decrease to $2,462, Alberta’s 2.4% decrease to $1,745 and Quebec’s 1.8% decrease to $1,964.

Saskatchewan led the way for year-over-year rent growth, at 3.9%, to an average of $1,386, followed by Nova Scotia at 2.1% to $2,284 and Manitoba at 0.1% to $1,624.

Apartment rents also fell in four of Canada’s six largest cities, with the other two recording less than one per cent annual growth.

Calgary saw the largest drop at 7.9% to $1,928, followed by a 6.8% annual decrease in Toronto to $2,594 and a 5.9% decline in Vancouver to $2,830.

Montreal apartment rents were down 3.3% to $1,970, while rents in Edmonton ticked up 0.7% $1,561 and 0.4% in Ottawa to $2,198.

Visited 107 times, 3 visit(s) today

average rent price in canada average rent prices Canadian rent prices rent prices in canada rentals.ca rentals.ca report sammy hudes Shaun Hildebrand The Canadian Press Urbanation Urbanation rent report

Last modified: June 9, 2025