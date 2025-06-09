B.C. to restore housing aid to families with sick children in Vancouver hospitals

Written by The Canadian Press• 5:30 PM• Regional • Views: 61

The British Columbia government says it’s working to reverse changes that slashed accommodation funding for out-of-town parents whose children receive specialized hospital care in Vancouver.

By Wolfgang Depner

Health Minister Josie Osborne said Monday that she had asked staff to review the family residence program after receiving criticism for changes to the program that became effective June 1.

Children’s charity Variety, which administers the government-funded program, had recently announced that accommodation coverage was being reduced from 30 days per hospital visit to 15 days per calendar year.

It also announced a household income ceiling of $85,000 to be eligible.

“With increasing demand and reduced government funding, we’ve had to make difficult decisions to keep the BC Family Residence Program sustainable and focused on those with the greatest financial need,” said Variety CEO Andrea Tang on Monday.

“These changes are not easy, and we understand the impact they have on families who count on this support. We remain committed to supporting families through this transition, including additional assistance through individual grants and community-based resources.”

The emailed statement did not acknowledge Osborne’s direction to review the changes.

Osborne said there had been “no reduction in base funding” for the program this year, but she understood Variety’s costs had increased, requiring the changes.

She said she had directed the ministry to work with the Provincial Health Services Authority, Variety and others to ensure the restrictions are lifted as quickly as possible.

“I have told them to move as quickly as possible, so as not to add further stress and uncertainty to families with sick kids across the province,” Osborne said in a statement.

Premier David Eby said he had been “incredibly concerned” to hear about the changes.

The told an online news conference from South Korea, where he was wrapping up a trade mission, that the “sole focus” of families should be on making sure their kids are getting better.

They “should not be full of anxiety about how to access housing or accommodation for their family (in) one of the most expensive housing markets in the world, Vancouver.”

The family residence program subsidizes accommodation for eligible families who live outside the Lower Mainland with children receiving treatment in Vancouver at BC Children’s Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre, the BC Cancer Agency, or the neo-natal unit at BC Women’s Hospital.

Osborne had been asked about the changes on Friday and said the health ministry had received a mandate to review programs, adding that her ministry would do everything possible to assist families.

Reports about the changes sparked an outcry from the Opposition B.C. Conservatives, who blamed the government for the “disgusting” cuts.

“It’s unconscionable to place this financial burden on families already enduring unimaginable stress,” Opposition Critic for Health Anna Kindy had said in a news release on Monday before the government announced the policy reversal.

