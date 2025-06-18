Written by June 18, 2025 10:50 AM Mortgage Industry News Views: 406

Written by

Mortgage Industry News
June 18, 2025

Canadian households took on $9.1B in new mortgage debt in April

Mortgage debt growth accelerated in April as Canadian households added $9.1 billion in new borrowing, even as non-mortgage credit slowed to its weakest pace in months.

Rising mortgage debt in 2021

Real estate secured debt, which includes both mortgages and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), grew by $9.9 billion in April, driven almost entirely by the increase in mortgage balances.

Year-over-year growth in mortgage credit also continued to trend higher, reaching 4.7% in April, its fastest pace in two years.

That compares to just 3.4% growth at the same time last year and reflects a steady rebound from the post-pandemic slowdown.

The increase in mortgage debt was one of the strongest for an April in recent history. At $8.0 billion, the monthly increase was higher than in April 2023 ($6.0B) and April 2024 ($5.6B), making it the largest April gain since 2022.

Monthly change in household mortgage balances

Month-over-month change in household mortgage loans
Source: StatCan (data is adjusted for seasonality)

Total household credit liabilities increased by 0.3% in April (+$10.1 billion) to reach $3.08 trillion, slightly below the 0.4% growth recorded in March.

Non-mortgage borrowing was relatively flat in April, with total debt in that category rising just 0.1%, compared to a 0.4% gain in March. On an annual basis, non-mortgage credit growth eased to 3.9%, down from 4.4% in March.

Credit card debt edged down by 0.1%, the first drop since November 2024, while other personal loans saw modest gains.

Meanwhile, borrowing by private non-financial corporations fell sharply, with total credit liabilities down 0.9% (-$20.6 billion). This was due largely to a $15.5-billion drop in debt security liabilities, driven by exchange rate effects.

Visited 406 times, 406 visit(s) today

Last modified: June 18, 2025

Canada’s preeminent mortgage information resource.

Related Posts

Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, speaks during an event at the Toronto Region Board of Trade in Toronto

Bank of Canada

June 18, 2025 Views: 252

BoC’s Macklem warns tariffs are stalling recovery, may fuel inflation

Canadian population growth

Economic news

June 18, 2025 • One Comment Views: 242

Canada sees near-zero population growth as non-permanent resident numbers fall

Gantry cranes tower above container ships being unloaded and loaded at port, in Vancouver

Economic news

June 18, 2025 Views: 36

U.S. trade, geopolitics top financial concerns among Canadians: HOOPP survey

CPI inflation weights

Economic news

June 17, 2025 Views: 398

Shelter takes larger share in updated CPI basket weights

Canadian population growth Previous Story
Canada sees near-zero population growth as non-permanent resident numbers fall
Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, speaks during an event at the Toronto Region Board of Trade in Toronto Next Story
BoC’s Macklem warns tariffs are stalling recovery, may fuel inflation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close