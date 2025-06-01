EQB gains mortgage share in slower housing market

Written by Steve Huebl• 9:27 PM• Quarterly Earnings • Views: 203

EQB saw continued strength in its uninsured mortgage and CMHC-backed multi-unit lending businesses in Q2 despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and a rise in credit losses linked to 2022-vintage loans.

The lender reported 2% quarter-over-quarter growth in its uninsured single-family residential portfolio, buoyed by a 28% jump in originations from the prior year and what executives described as one of the strongest quarters ever for loan retention.

Application volumes in May were up 17% year-over-year, CEO Andrew Moor noted on EQB’s earnings call, adding that recent share gains appear to be coming at the expense of at least one large market competitor.

“We do get some proprietary data that seems to suggest we’re winning share in our part of the space and particularly against one of the more significant participants in the market,” Moor said, adding that the growth was in-line with EQB’s risk appetite.

“We do not stretch our standards to achieve growth,” he continued. “By maintaining a broad presence across Canada, while prudently managing risk associated with house prices, we continue to build a strong portfolio with good risk-managed earnings potential.”

The bank’s reverse mortgage and CMHC-insured apartment lending portfolios also posted standout growth. Decumulation lending rose 8% in the quarter and 45% from a year earlier to $2.5 billion, while insured multi-unit residential lending increased 6% quarter-over-quarter and 29% year-over-year.

Loan losses rise, but may have peaked

Credit performance took centre stage on the call, with gross impaired loans rising 8% from last quarter to $775 million. While fewer new problem loans emerged, resolution activity remained slow—partly due to ongoing court delays and broader economic uncertainty.

Stage 3 provisions totalled $23.2 million and were mostly tied to loans that were already classified as impaired. Management pointed to a few isolated cases—mainly larger mortgages originated in 2022—where home values had dropped more sharply than the broader market.

EQB says its average loan-to-value at origination for uninsured single-family mortgages is around 70%, with even lower LTVs on the commercial side.

Chief Risk Officer Marlene Lenarduzzi acknowledged that provisions could stay elevated in Q3, but both she and Moor suggested that Q2 likely marked the peak. “We did a lot of diligence to kind of get comfortable making that statement,” Moor said, noting that loan renewals at lower rates and more efficient resolution efforts should help improve performance through the second half.

The bank’s return on equity slipped to 11.9% from 15.9% a year ago, driven by the higher loan loss provisions, softer securitization earnings and the drag from holding excess capital. Still, EQB says it’s on track to return to its 15%–17% ROE range over the medium term.

Some rate relief ahead for margin

EQB says it’s well-positioned to benefit if the Bank of Canada continues cutting rates. Many of its adjustable-rate mortgages have already hit their contractual floor, meaning borrower payments won’t drop further—but the bank’s funding costs will.

“As a result, a further reduction in policy rates directly benefits net interest income,” said VP and Head of Finance David Wilkes.

He added that EQB’s matched funding approach and one-year duration of equity should help keep net interest margins steady, even as interest rates fall.

Highlights from the Q2 earnings report

Q2 2025 Net income (adjusted) $116.2 million (+7% YoY) Earnings per share (adjusted) $2.31 (-18%) Loans under management $71.5B (+9%) Insured single-family portfolio $8.48B (-17%) Uninsured single-family alternative portfolio $20.6B (+4%) Insured multi-unit portfolio (loans under management) $27.5B (+29%) Net interest margin 2.20% (+9 bps) Net impaired loans (residential loans) 147 bps (vs. 94 bps in Q1 2024) Reverse mortgage loan portfolio $2.5B (+45%) Avg. LTV of Equitable’s uninsured residential portfolio 63% Provisions for credit losses – adjusted (PCLs) $30.2M (+36%) CET1 ratio 15.2% (-0.90%) Source: EQB Q2 investor presentation

