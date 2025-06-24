Equitable Bank announces sudden passing of President and CEO Andrew Moor

Written by CMT Team• 10:09 AM• Mortgage Industry News • Views: 3,079

EQB Inc. announced Tuesday the sudden passing of Andrew Moor, its long-time President and CEO.

The company described his death as an “unexpected” loss and paid tribute to his 17-year leadership of EQB and Equitable Bank, which he helped grow into Canada’s seventh-largest bank by assets.

“Andrew was a visionary leader and a fierce advocate for change and innovation in banking that benefits all Canadians,” said Board Chair Vincenza Sera in a statement. “He instilled a culture at EQB that is both forward-looking and faithful to the sound principles of prudent banking that engender public trust. He will be missed.”

At the time of his death, Moor was the longest-serving bank CEO in the country, having joined in 2007. Under his tenure, EQB expanded from a modest trust company with $4.4 billion in assets and 107 employees into a national financial services player with $134 billion in combined assets under management and nearly 2,000 employees.

His legacy includes launching EQ Bank in 2016, now recognized as one of Canada’s top-ranked digital banks, and building EQB into a major securitizer of CMHC-insured multi-unit residential mortgages—a key contributor to the affordable housing sector.

Moor was also known for championing community causes and fostering a values-based culture within the bank.

Moor also played a leadership role in the broader mortgage industry, serving as Chair of Mortgage Professionals Canada (then CAAMP) from 2007 to 2008. Reflecting on his time in that position, Moor said:

“Our role helps Canadians build better lives, communities and futures with the choice they deserve. I am proud to have been a part of this journey as Chair and continue to actively support the channel as EQ Bank drives positive change for Canadians alongside our broker partners.”

His words reflected a deep and lasting commitment to mortgage brokers and to giving Canadians real choice in how they finance their homes, something he championed throughout his career.

Leadership transition already underway

The board has appointed Chief Risk Officer Marlene Lenarduzzi as interim President and CEO, effective immediately. She has also been named to the boards of Equitable Bank and EQB Inc.

Lenarduzzi brings more than 25 years of experience in banking strategy, risk management, regulatory affairs and operations. The board emphasized its full confidence in her leadership as EQB enters this transitional period.

The company said it had already been preparing for Moor’s retirement, confirming that a permanent CEO succession plan had been well underway for two years, involving both internal and external candidates. The board said it expects to announce a new permanent CEO “in the very near term.”

“Thanks to Andrew’s inspired leadership, EQB has the talented people, the high-performance culture and the proven shareholder value creation strategies to excel in his absence,” said Sera.

Paul Grewal, President of Highclere Capital and a long-time industry leader, first met Andrew Moor during his tenure as CEO at Invis.

He told Canadian Mortgage Trends that he recalls Moor as “an intelligent and articulate executive who helped transform the brokerage into a larger, more unified organization.” Later, when Mortgage Professionals Canada was seeking new board members and potential Chairs, Moor stood out as “a giant in our industry,” Grewal says.

Though Moor was in the process of transitioning to Equitable Bank at the time, Grewal says he remained committed to advancing MPC’s governance model, deliberately steering the Board toward long-term strategy rather than day-to-day operations.

“He clearly was a visionary and knew the Canadian financial services market required a transformative digital bank to compete against the established banking sector and worked with mortgage brokers who were an essential distribution channel,” he said.

