Written by June 1, 2025 9:00 PM Economic news Views: 148

Written by

Economic news
June 1, 2025

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

The Bank of Canada

Home sales

Local real estate boards are slated to release the latest data on home sales and prices in their regions for May, including Calgary on Monday, Vancouver on Tuesday and Toronto on Wednesday. Boards in all three cities said home sales were down in April amid economic uncertainty associated with the Canada-U.S. trade war.

Hudson’s Bay

Canada’s oldest company is due to return to court Tuesday, when it is expected to ask a judge to approve a $30-million deal it signed with Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. If approved, the agreement will see Canadian Tire buy the rights to Hudson’s Bay’s intellectual property, which includes its name, its coat of arms and its iconic stripes. The court will also hear an application from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, which is pushing to put a joint venture it owned with Hudson’s Bay into receivership.

Telecoms conference

The Canadian Telecom Summit will see the industry gather in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday. Big telcos face a variety of pressures including pricing competition, high debt loads and other challenges that have dampened their stock prices.

Interest rates

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest rate decision on Wednesday in an especially delicate time for the economy. Bets that the bank would cut fell after the last inflation reading showed some stubborn price pressure, while better-than-expected GDP data out Friday reinforced the expectation that the bank would hold.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for May on Friday. The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9% in April, returning to a recent high seen in November. 

Visited 148 times, 52 visit(s) today

Last modified: June 1, 2025

Related Posts

BoC rate cut forecasts

Economic news

May 30, 2025 Views: 4,175

Q1 GDP beats forecasts, pushing rate cut expectations to July

CIBC logo is displayed in the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto

Quarterly Earnings

May 29, 2025 Views: 100

CIBC reports rise in profit on trading boost, modest borrower concerns

New housing construction

Real Estate

May 29, 2025 Views: 158

Provinces ‘hold the key’ to unlocking homebuilding, new report argues

Foreign investment in Canadian bonds

Mortgage Industry News

May 28, 2025 Views: 1,193

Foreign investors now hold more power over Canada’s debt than ever before

RBC Royal Bank quarterly earnings Previous Story
RBC sees rising mortgage delinquencies, with GTA leading the way
Broker Lender Market Share Next Story
EQB gains mortgage share in slower housing market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close