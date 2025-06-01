Written by The Canadian Press• 9:00 PM• Economic news • Views: 148

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Local real estate boards are slated to release the latest data on home sales and prices in their regions for May, including Calgary on Monday, Vancouver on Tuesday and Toronto on Wednesday. Boards in all three cities said home sales were down in April amid economic uncertainty associated with the Canada-U.S. trade war.

Hudson’s Bay

Canada’s oldest company is due to return to court Tuesday, when it is expected to ask a judge to approve a $30-million deal it signed with Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. If approved, the agreement will see Canadian Tire buy the rights to Hudson’s Bay’s intellectual property, which includes its name, its coat of arms and its iconic stripes. The court will also hear an application from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, which is pushing to put a joint venture it owned with Hudson’s Bay into receivership.

Telecoms conference

The Canadian Telecom Summit will see the industry gather in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday. Big telcos face a variety of pressures including pricing competition, high debt loads and other challenges that have dampened their stock prices.

Interest rates

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest rate decision on Wednesday in an especially delicate time for the economy. Bets that the bank would cut fell after the last inflation reading showed some stubborn price pressure, while better-than-expected GDP data out Friday reinforced the expectation that the bank would hold.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for May on Friday. The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9% in April, returning to a recent high seen in November.

Last modified: June 1, 2025