Greater Toronto home sales fall 13.3% in May: board

Written by The Canadian Press• 12:42 PM• Real Estate • Views: 38

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area remained weak in May while inventory levels were up — giving more negotiating leverage to potential homebuyers.

By Ritika Dubey

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said in a release Wednesday that 6,244 homes were sold in May, down 13.3% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, new listings reached 21,819 last month, up 14% from last year.

“Home ownership costs are more affordable this year compared to last. Average selling prices are lower, and so too are borrowing costs,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s chief information officer, in a release. “All else being equal, sales should be up relative to 2024.”

But he said global trade disruptions tied to the United States’ tariff campaign has soured consumer confidence in the last few months, affecting home-buying decisions.

“Once households are convinced that trade stability with the United States will be established and/or real options to mitigate our reliance on the United States exist, home sales will pick up,” Mercer said.

The housing market has been more fragmented, based on price point, said Cailey Heaps, CEO of the Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team in Toronto.

“There are segments of the market such as the first-time homebuyers market that’s still very active because those buyers are motivated to get into the market because affordability is obviously much better right now,” she said in an interview.

Heaps said lower housing prices from a year ago, combined with more options to choose from and lower borrowing costs have made the market “a perfect storm” to enter the housing market.

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75% for the second time in a row on Wednesday, though the key rate has come down from its height last year of five per cent.

Heaps suggested those who are looking to buy a home shouldn’t try and time the market.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to act thinking that pricing is going to go lower,” she said. “In my opinion, I think the Toronto market will stay stable and is poised to rebound in the coming months.”

Heaps said the market seems more balanced compared with the last three years.

“We’re poised to rebound,” she said. “I would say if it’s not in 2025, it should be in the first half of 2026.”

The average selling price decreased four per cent compared with a year earlier to $1,120,879, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.5% year-over-year.

Greater Toronto’s home sales decline last month was in line with other Canadian urban markets, as the Vancouver region recorded an 18.5% year-over-year drop in the number of residential properties that changed hands in May. Calgary, meanwhile, saw a 17% decrease.

In the City of Toronto, there were 2,315 sales last month, a roughly 15% decrease from May 2024. Throughout the rest of the GTA, home sales also fell, to 3,929.

The steepest decline was in the condo market, where 25.1% fewer properties sold, followed by detached homes with 10.6% fewer sales and townhouses recording a 9.8% decrease.

Visited 38 times, 38 visit(s) today

Jason Mercer real esate real estate market The Canadian Press toronto toronto home sales toronto house prices Toronto housing market toronto real estate market toronto regional real estate board TRREB

Last modified: June 4, 2025