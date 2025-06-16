Written by June 16, 2025 9:56 AM Regional Views: 144

Written by

Regional
June 16, 2025

Home owned by family of UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health embezzler up for sale

A real estate listing for a $2 million property in North Vancouver says the home has been excellently maintained and is on an attractive street, but what the description doesn’t say is it’s a forced sale involving an embezzler and a years-long legal battle. 

The Law Courts building

The B.C. government gazette says the sale was ordered when the B.C. Supreme Court sided with the University of British Columbia in a lawsuit filed against the estate of Wanda Moscipan, who worked as an administrator for both the university and the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority between 1997 and 2011. 

A court ruling last year says Moscipan used her “substantial administrative autonomy” in her dual role to engage in “various fraudulent actions,” including forging signatures, stealing from a dormant bank account and paying herself an inflated salary.

The court ruling says the woman died in 2012, the year both the university and the health authority filed lawsuits to recover the stolen funds.

The gazette listing says a court bailiff was to list the property for sale on Thursday for the recovery of more than $1.5 million against her estate, administered by her husband. 

The conditions of the property sale say the proceeds will go to pay any outstanding taxes, sheriff’s fees, Realtor commissions, with the remainder paid out by the court to the university and the health authority. 

Visited 144 times, 11 visit(s) today

Last modified: June 16, 2025

Related Posts

Home sales May 2025

Real Estate

June 16, 2025 • One Comment Views: 425

May home sales down 4.3% from year ago, but activity up month-over-month

A sign indicating Airbnb rentals are not permitted

Regional

June 16, 2025 Views: 166

Airbnb says thousands of B.C. reservations at risk, blaming ‘rushed’ rental rules

Credit cards

Economic news

June 12, 2025 Views: 560

Statistics Canada reports household debt-to-income ratio ticked higher in Q1

The former Dunsmuir Hotel is demolished in Vancouver

Regional

June 12, 2025 Views: 164

How undervaluation of Vancouver sites could cost millions in property taxes

A sign indicating Airbnb rentals are not permitted Previous Story
Airbnb says thousands of B.C. reservations at risk, blaming ‘rushed’ rental rules
May housing starts 2024 Next Story
Housing starts held firm in May as strong Prairie and Quebec activity offset B.C. slowdown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close