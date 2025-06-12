National building permits drop 6.6% in April, led by steep pullback in Vancouver

Written by CMT Team• 10:20 AM• Economic news • Views: 57

Canadian building intentions declined sharply in April, with the total value of permits falling 6.6% to $11.7 billion, led by a steep pullback in multi-family housing plans in British Columbia, according to Statistics Canada.

Statistics Canada reported that the total value of building permits dropped 6.6% month-over-month to $11.7 billion, a decline of $829.6 million. The downturn was led by a steep drop in multi-family residential construction in British Columbia, where both residential and non-residential intentions tumbled.

On a constant dollar basis, building permits fell 16.4% year-over-year, after a strong surge in April 2024.

Value of building permits for the single-family and multi-family components

B.C. leads a multi-family retreat

The residential sector saw an 11.6% monthly decline, with permit values falling to $7.4 billion. Nearly all of that drop came from the multi-family segment, down $882.5 million, while single-family permit values slipped by $85.2 million.

British Columbia accounted for nearly all the national drop in multi-family construction, with values falling $837.4 million. In the Vancouver census metropolitan area (CMA) alone, permit values declined by $1 billion, reversing gains made in the first quarter of the year.

Nationally, a total of 21,400 multi-family units and 4,200 single-family homes were approved in April—a 6.5% decline in dwelling units compared to March.

Non-residential construction sees modest growth

While residential permits slumped, non-residential construction intentions rose 3.3% to $4.3 billion. That increase was driven by the industrial (+$186.8 million) and commercial (+$68.6 million) segments, though partially offset by a $117.2-million decline in the institutional category.

Ontario led the non-residential gains, with permit values rising 20.8% to $2 billion, including a $259-million increase in commercial intentions, mostly for new office space in the Toronto area. Industrial intentions in the province were also up $136.7 million.

British Columbia saw a continued slowdown in non-residential activity, with total permit values falling $341 million, largely in the commercial (-$164.5 million) and institutional (-$158.2 million) segments.

