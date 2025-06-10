New Brunswick not properly maintaining public housing stock, says auditor

Written by The Canadian Press• 12:35 PM• Regional • Views: 11

New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s public housing agency is not properly maintaining its stock of subsidized homes.

By Hina Alam

Paul Martin’s office investigated 4,630 public housing units between April 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024, and found that 85% of homes did not meet inspection requirements. Work orders for such things as repairs to smoke alarms, appliances, and flooring were not completed on a timely basis, and the agency did not create a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, leaving officials unable to properly plan operations, his report said.

“There’s a real deficiency that needs to be addressed,” Martin told reporters Tuesday after releasing his report on the New Brunswick Housing Corporation.

The auditor general said he chose to look at public housing because of the increased demand for safe, affordable homes in the province.

What surprised him most, he told reporters, was that during the period of his investigation a fire destroyed a 10-unit housing complex in Edmundston, located by the border with Maine.

And while the fire marshall’s office said the cause of the fire was undetermined, “hypotheses considered were noted as being electrical in nature,” the report said. But despite the fire, the housing agency continued to omit annual electrical inspections, required by the corporation’s policies, in Edmundston and in three other regions.

The Crown corporation is supposed to inspect the overall condition of public housing units every year, and when a unit is vacated. But in numerous regions, “no inspections are being done,” Martin said.

It took the housing agency an average of 140 days to prepare a unit for a new tenant, instead of the one-month limit required by the Crown corporation’s policy, leaving a wait-list of 13,129 people hoping to get one of the houses, the report said.

Martin’s report found that 71% of repairs that should have been completed within 24 hours of being reported were not done on time. It also noted that 36% of all repair work wasn’t completed within the targeted time period.

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick Housing Corporation did not create a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, an omission the report said “increases the risk of the organization being significantly over or under budget.”

During the audit period, the report said there were 3,045 requests related to pest issues such as bed bugs, mice, rats and roaches, and 53% of the complaints were not resolved within the agency’s targets. About 41% of the pest complaints came from the Saint John region.

“The time to address these issues ranged from less than a day to 1,068 days,” it said.

Opposition Leader Glen Savoie said the problems outlined in Martin’s report were systemic.

“Governments come and governments go,” said the Progressive Conservative. “But the departments are there at all times. So this is something that is happening within the department over a period of years.”

Green Party Leader David Coon said the gap between what is needed what is being done to maintain public housing “is the size of the Grand Canyon. And that has huge implications for people’s safety, for their security and their health.”

But the report offers no insight into why public housing seems broken, Coon said.

“Is that a cultural problem in the organization responsible for maintenance? Is it a structural problem? …. We don’t know that.”

Visited 11 times, 11 visit(s) today

Atlantic audit new brunswick New Brunswick Housing Corporation public housing Regional The Canadian Press

Last modified: June 10, 2025