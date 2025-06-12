Written by June 12, 2025 10:27 AM Economic news Views: 53

Written by

Economic news
June 12, 2025

Statistics Canada reports household debt-to-income ratio ticked higher in Q1

Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income ticked higher in the first quarter as debt grew faster than income.

Credit cards

The agency says the ratio of household credit market debt to disposable income rose to 173.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 173.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In other words, Statistics Canada says there was $1.74 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income in the first quarter.

The household debt service ratio — measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income — held steady at 14.40% in the quarter.

The results came as the pace of household credit market borrowing slowed to a seasonally adjusted $34.5 billion in the first three months of the year, down from the $41.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The total seasonally adjusted stock of household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, and mortgage and non-mortgage loans, rose 1.1% to $3.07 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, with mortgages accounting for almost 75% of the total.

Visited 53 times, 53 visit(s) today

Last modified: June 12, 2025

Related Posts

National building permits

Economic news

June 12, 2025 Views: 57

National building permits drop 6.6% in April, led by steep pullback in Vancouver

The former Dunsmuir Hotel is demolished in Vancouver

Regional

June 12, 2025 Views: 31

How undervaluation of Vancouver sites could cost millions in property taxes

Houses for sale in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta.

Government and Regulation

June 11, 2025 Views: 487

Ottawa’s GST rebate on new homes would save typical first-time buyer $27K: PBO

The construction of new housing in Markham, Ontario

Economic news

June 11, 2025 Views: 190

Ontario housing starts at lowest level since 2009, financial watchdog says

National building permits Previous Story
National building permits drop 6.6% in April, led by steep pullback in Vancouver

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close