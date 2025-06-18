U.S. trade, geopolitics top financial concerns among Canadians: HOOPP survey

Written by The Canadian Press• 9:41 AM• Economic news • Views: 36

A new survey finds geopolitical instability and U.S. trade tensions are top sources of financial concern for Canadians, and even impacting retirement planning for some.

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Abacus Data released the survey results Tuesday, showing 67% of Canadians say they are very concerned about Canada-U.S. relations.

Trade relations was listed as one of the main economic worries among those approaching retirement, with 71% saying they are very concerned.

The survey found trade uncertainty was adding complexity for individuals managing their finances and retirement planning, with 22% saying they are putting more money aside due to geopolitical instability.

The results found other major concerns among Canadians included the cost of living and economic uncertainty.

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan serves the hospital and community-based health care sector. The survey findings were derived from an online survey of 2,000 Canadians in mid-April.

