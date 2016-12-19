Mortgage Career: Verico Homeguard Funding Ltd.

November 29, 2016 CMT 1k

Company: Verico Homeguard Funding Ltd.

Position: Mortgage Underwriter (Full time, salary + bonus)

Location: Newmarket, ON

Apply to:

info@homeguardfunding.com



Experience Required: 2 years+ experience in the mortgage industry, willing to train the right candidate



Licences Required: Agent Licence considered an asset but not required



The underwriter will be responsible for:

Packaging applications originated by brokers and agents to our lender partners

Preparing deal paperwork

Reviewing loan documentation

Working with clients, lenders and lawyers to ensure the timely closing of mortgage transactions



Homeguard Funding Ltd. is a very well established and respected mortgage brokerage with over 30 years in business. We are looking for an experienced full time mortgage underwriter to join our growing team to assist with a very large book of business. Experience with prime and alternative business is a must and experience with private placements is considered an asset.

