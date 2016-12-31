2016 – Year in Review

Another year is in the history books. Man, that one went quick.
Here’s a rundown of the headlines that marked a year of flux in our business (what year isn’t a year of flux, but anyway…).
**********
TOP STORIES OF 2016
DoF Announces New Qualification Rules
OSFI Announces Crackdown on Underwriting
FICOM Unveils Comp Disclosure Plans for B.C. Brokers
THE YEAR’S TOP DEALS & LENDER MOVES
National Bank Shutters Broker Division
DLC Buys Invis-Mortgage Intelligence
Manulife Enters the Broker Space
RATE MOVEMENT
The foundation for Canadian interest rates is the overnight rate. It ended the year where it began, at 0.50%. The Bank of Canada hasn’t changed it for 535 straight days.
The most important benchmark for fixed-rate pricing is the 5-year government bond, and in late 2016 we were reminded of how fast 5-year yields can climb.
|Indicator
|Year End
|2016
Chg
|BoC Overnight Rate
|0.50%
|No Chg
|Prime Rate
|2.70%
|No Chg
|Discount Variable Rate1
|2.21%
|-6 bps
|5yr Posted Rate
|4.64%
|No Chg
|5yr Discounted Fixed Rate1
|2.57%
|-10 bps
|5yr Gov’t Bond Yield
|1.07%
|+34 bps
|5yr GIC2
|1.45%
|-5 bps
|30-day Bankers’ Acceptances
|0.80%
|-6 bps
|90-day Bankers’ Acceptances
|0.89%
|+6 bps
STOCK MOVES
And finally, here’s a look at the performance of Canada’s big banks along with the public companies that make the majority of their revenue in the mortgage business.
|Big Banks
|Share
Price
|2016
%Chg
|Annual
Dividend
|Bank of Montreal
|$96.57
|+24%
|$3.44
|CIBC
|$109.56
|+20%
|$4.84
|Laurentian Bank
|$57.73
|+20%
|$2.39
|National Bank
|$54.53
|+35%
|$2.20
|Royal Bank of Canada
|$90.87
|+23%
|$3.28
|Scotiabank
|$74.76
|+34%
|$2.92
|TD Canada Trust
|$66.22
|+22%
|$2.20
|Mortgage Companies
|Share
Price
|2016
%Chg
|Annual
Dividend
|Atrium MIC
|$12.15
|+7%
|$0.86
|Eclipse Resi. MIC
|$9.80
|+1%
|$0.65
|Equitable Group
|$60.46
|+17%
|$0.84
|Equity Financial Holdings
|$9.90
|+23%
|—
|Firm Capital MIC
|$13.76
|+9%
|$0.94
|First National
|$26.93
|+20%
|$1.65
|First National MIF
|$9.03
|+7%
|$0.60
|Genworth MI
|$33.66
|+27%
|$1.70
|Home Capital
|$31.34
|+16%
|$0.98
|MCAN Mtg Corp
|$14.32
|+18%
|$1.17
|Street Capital Group
|$1.88
|+40%
|—
|Timbercreek Financial
|$8.72
|N/A
|$0.68
|Trez Capital MIC
|$7.90
|+0.5%
|$0.70
1 Discounted mortgage rates reflect the average advertised rates of Canada’ top superbrokers, as of December 31.
2 RBC’s 5-year non-redeemable GIC with monthly interest is used as a proxy for GIC rates. In reality, some lenders have to pay notably more on their GICs than RBC.