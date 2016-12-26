Broker Lender Market Share – Q3 2016

Mortgage volumes in the broker channel surged in the third quarter, up 9.6% year-over-year. That’s according to data from D+H.
This data precedes the government’s transformative mortgage rule changes which kicked in on October 17 and November 30.
The top 10 broker channel lenders accounted for 84.8% of broker volume, the most in seven quarters. That’s a trend that could strengthen in 2017 as the Department of Finance’s new rules injure small lenders.
Here’s a look at the reported market share for all top-10 lenders in the broker business, as of last quarter…
|Rank
|Lender
|Market Share*
|12 Mo
Change
|1
|Scotiabank
|20.0%
|+220 bps
|2
|First National
|12.4%
|-300 bps
|3
|Street Capital
|9.6%
|+180 bps
|4
|TD Canada Trust
|8.7%
|-90 bps
|5
|Merix Financial
|7.3%
|+70 bps
|6
|Home Trust
|7.1%
|-60 bps
|7
|MCAP
|6.9%
|+20 bps
|8
|RMG Mortgages
|5.4%
|+70 bps
|9
|Equitable Bank
|4.9%
|+140 bps
|10
|National Bank
|2.5%
|-70 bps
Quick takes:
- Scotiabank posted the best year-over-year gain at +220 bps. That was its highest quarterly market share in four years.
- First National far and away saw the biggest decline at -300 bps.
- National Bank was back in the top 10 for the first time since last year but it will be short-lived given the bank’s just-announced exit from the channel.
- Among the provinces, Ontario posted the largest year-over-year gain in submission volume, up 2.9%. And once again Alberta posted the biggest drop, down 2.4%.
- Data Source: D+H puts out a terrific non-public report called Lender Insights, which compiles lender market share data in the mortgage broker industry. We receive data from that report via third-party sources and have quoted it here. The data above is not confirmed, but is believed reliable. Note: These market share figures do not count MorWeb volumes (D+H’s smaller competitor) and leave out a few lenders who D+H doesn’t report, like CMLS Financial.