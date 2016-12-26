Broker Lender Market Share – Q3 2016

Mortgage volumes in the broker channel surged in the third quarter, up 9.6% year-over-year. That’s according to data from D+H.

This data precedes the government’s transformative mortgage rule changes which kicked in on October 17 and November 30. 

The top 10 broker channel lenders accounted for 84.8% of broker volume, the most in seven quarters. That’s a trend that could strengthen in 2017 as the Department of Finance’s new rules injure small lenders.

Here’s a look at the reported market share for all top-10 lenders in the broker business, as of last quarter…

Rank  Lender Market Share* 12 Mo
Change
1 Scotiabank 20.0% +220 bps
2 First National 12.4% -300 bps
3 Street Capital
 9.6% +180 bps
4 TD Canada Trust
 8.7% -90 bps
5 Merix Financial
 7.3% +70 bps
6 Home Trust 7.1% -60 bps
7 MCAP
 6.9% +20 bps
8 RMG Mortgages
 5.4% +70 bps
9 Equitable Bank 4.9% +140 bps
10 National Bank
 2.5% -70 bps

 

Quick takes:

  • Scotiabank posted the best year-over-year gain at +220 bps. That was its highest quarterly market share in four years.
  • First National far and away saw the biggest decline at -300 bps.
  • National Bank was back in the top 10 for the first time since last year but it will be short-lived given the bank’s just-announced exit from the channel.
  • Among the provinces, Ontario posted the largest year-over-year gain in submission volume, up 2.9%. And once again Alberta posted the biggest drop, down 2.4%.
  • Data Source: D+H puts out a terrific non-public report called Lender Insights, which compiles lender market share data in the mortgage broker industry. We receive data from that report via third-party sources and have quoted it here. The data above is not confirmed, but is believed reliable. Note: These market share figures do not count MorWeb volumes (D+H’s smaller competitor) and leave out a few lenders who D+H doesn’t report, like CMLS Financial.

