Broker Lender Market Share – Q3 2016

December 26, 2016 Robert McLister 137

Mortgage volumes in the broker channel surged in the third quarter, up 9.6% year-over-year. That’s according to data from D+H.



This data precedes the government’s transformative mortgage rule changes which kicked in on October 17 and November 30.

The top 10 broker channel lenders accounted for 84.8% of broker volume, the most in seven quarters. That’s a trend that could strengthen in 2017 as the Department of Finance’s new rules injure small lenders.

Here’s a look at the reported market share for all top-10 lenders in the broker business, as of last quarter…



Rank Lender Market Share* 12 Mo

Change 1 Scotiabank 20.0% +220 bps 2 First National 12.4% -300 bps 3 Street Capital

9.6% +180 bps 4 TD Canada Trust

8.7% -90 bps 5 Merix Financial

7.3% +70 bps 6 Home Trust 7.1% -60 bps 7 MCAP

6.9% +20 bps 8 RMG Mortgages

5.4% +70 bps 9 Equitable Bank 4.9% +140 bps 10 National Bank

2.5% -70 bps

Quick takes:

Scotiabank posted the best year-over-year gain at +220 bps. That was its highest quarterly market share in four years.

First National far and away saw the biggest decline at -300 bps.



National Bank was back in the top 10 for the first time since last year but it will be short-lived given the bank’s just-announced exit from the channel.

Among the provinces, Ontario posted the largest year-over-year gain in submission volume, up 2.9%. And once again Alberta posted the biggest drop, down 2.4%.