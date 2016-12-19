Lender Calls – Q3 Roundup

December 19, 2016 Robert McLister 1k

Canada’s biggest non-bank lenders have all reported third-quarter earnings. In their earnings calls they outlined how they’re coping with Ottawa’s recent changes to the mortgage qualification and insurance rules.



Per usual, we’ve combed through their transcripts in order to see what they’re telling investors. Here’s a rundown of it all, with highlights in blue.

Notables from its call (source):

“In Q3, Street Capital came to an agreement in principle to sell mortgages to two more Canadian Schedule I banks ,” said DaRocha. “We completed our first sales with one investor in October and we anticipate completing the first sale with the second investor before the end of the year.”

The serious arrears rate on Street’s mortgage portfolio was 11 bps in the quarter, “well below the CBA performance,” noted Lazaro DaRocha, President. That compares against 14 bps for the same period last year.

Street reported a tax loss carry forward balance of $325.9 million in the quarter. “This represents a real and sustainable advantage for the Company,” said Lauder. “We are currently not paying any cash taxes and will not pay cash taxes for many years to come. As a result, the net income after tax measure underestimates the true earnings available to the company.”

One of Street Capital’s objectives for 2016 “was to continue to generate renewable volume of 75% to 80% of loans eligible for renewal. Year-to-date, we have renewed $1.07 billion in mortgages, which is close to the 75% of those available for renewal ,” said Gettings.

“…in Q3, our underwriting service returned to normalized levels following the underwriting adjustments we made in Q1 of this year,” said CEO Ed Gettings. “As a result, we generated strong performance during the quarter driven by higher new funded sales lines. We are looking forward to continued strength during Q4 as we target to remain number three or number four in the broker channel . During Q3, we retained our number three position in the channel, with a market share of 9.6%, up 1.2% from Q2.”

“We expect the upward trend in renewal volumes to resume with renewal volume expected to exceed 2016 volumes by 30% to 35%, while 2018 renewal volumes are expected to increase by 35% to 40% over a very strong 2017,” said Marissa Lauder, Chief Financial Officer.

Gains as a percentage of mortgages sold were 184 bps in the quarter, above its traditional range of 178 to 182 bps.

On Department of Finance Mortgage Changes…

We are in negotiations with a couple of them to get them to take more of the conventional low ratio

Asked about low-ratio mortgages that may not be eligible for insurance going forward, DaRocha replied: “… we do anticipate a drop in new insured originations next year . We believe there will be less than 10% from what we originated this year. We are comfortable that we have not only expanded our funders in terms of the numbers, but also in terms of the magnitude of volume they will take. We are in negotiations with a couple of them to get them to take more of the conventional low ratio , that’s always a continuing process for us…”

“We are confident that the Bank platform will not only allow Street Capital to diversify its funding sources but, more importantly, allow it to raise its own funding for the expansion of products beyond an insured mortgage, thereby diversifying its revenue streams and allowing it to more dynamically address any future disruptions to market conditions be they regulatory or otherwise,” DaRocha said.

DaRocha also noted that one of the reasons Street embarked on applying to become a Schedule I Bank was due to a strategic review conducted four years ago that found the mono-line unregulated lending business model faced limited growth prospects and increasing risks . “We saw not only risks to the availability of insurance, but also risks associated with the declining availability of government-sponsored securitization programs.”

“In our opinion, this will likely result in increasing costs of capital and, ultimately, rates for consumers . Obviously, this will add even greater pressure to mono-line unregulated mortgage lenders. However at the same time, there are some tailwinds on the horizon. Recently the Government of Canada announced a material increase in immigration targets from 2017…Immigration is a key driver of housing activity in Canada.”

DaRocha added: “Utilizing our bank platform, we anticipate launching our uninsured mortgage product before the end of Q1 2017 . That said, the risks of government-backed insurance availability continue to increase . Most recently, the Department of Finance issued a consultation paper on the concept of risk sharing. While the final structure that this will take is yet to be determined, we believe that some form of loan loss risk sharing will be implemented .”

The results of these [DoF] changes are expected to reduce new originations in 2017 by less than 10 percent.

DaRocha: “…we anticipate 2017 adjusted net income to be between 4% and 7% higher than 2016 for the following reasons: The results of these [DoF] changes are expected to reduce new originations in 2017 by less than 10 percent. We have liquidity options that will mute the impact of reduced insurance availability. The modest reduction in new originations will be more than offset by strong growth in renewals.”

“…the recent announcement of new mortgage insurance rules by the Department of Finance will have a modest impact on the business in 2017,” said CEO Ed Gettings. “We expect that this will be more than offset by higher renewal volumes and our transition to Schedule I banking platform.”

Notables from its call (source):

Home Capital had total originations of $2.54 billion in the quarter, compared with $2.5 billion, which takes total year-to-date originations to $6.8 billion from $5.9 billion in the first nine months of 2016, up 15% on a year-to-date basis.

Net non-performing loans as a percentage of gross loans remained low at 0.31% compared to 0.33% in the second quarter.

“…management is disappointed in the growth of revenue, net income and loan balances, which have come in lower than expected,” said Martin Reid, President and CEO. “Operationally, we have made changes in our business that have resulted in expenses increasing at a much faster rate than the growth in revenues. This combined with a more challenging and uncertain business environment, given the regulatory changes, adds greater uncertainty to the growth in revenues going forward. As a result, we will be revising our mid-term targets.”

Reid added: “…our future plans to reduce expenses will be over and above our other initiatives focused on revenues that are already in motion, such as improving service levels to mortgage brokers by reducing turnaround times on commitments and approvals, while maintaining strong risk management standards; getting more benefits from our broker loyalty program, Spire, and our broker portal, Loft, and driving initiatives to improve customer retention through improvements in renewal efforts as well as slowing down early redemptions. ”

“The bottom line impact of [the Department of Finance] changes was not significant, particularly in light of the fact that insured mortgage lending is a smaller part of our business, as well as being a low-margin business,” said Reid. “ We see the potential impact of these changes to be as much as a 60% drop in originations of our accelerator product . This would reduce after-tax net income by about $4.8 million, or $0.07 per share.”

On the changes to the low-ratio insurance program, Reid said this: “ The two areas most affected are refinances and rental properties . This business will likely still qualify for a mortgage, but just not for an insured mortgage. They will likely shift from [a] lender’s insured portfolio to their uninsured portfolio. The potential opportunity for Home will be a function of pricing for that product. Although, in theory, pricing should increase, it is still unclear whether competitive pressures will keep pricing low or whether it will rise providing Home with an opportunity under one of our uninsured products, time will tell.”

Chief Financial Officer Robert Morten noted that Home Capital has now reviewed all of the customer files and income documentation related to mortgages referred by the 45 suspended brokers. “…there have not been any unusual credit issues on these mortgages. The value of outstanding mortgages originated by these brokers in the loans portfolio at quarter end was $1.14 billion, as compared to $1.3 billion at the end of the second quarter and $1.55 billion at the end of 2015.”

Asked about the progress of retention efforts of Home Capital’s traditional portfolio, Pino Decina, Executive Vice President, Residential Mortgage Lending, said: “…as we develop strategies to improve our retention of all of our customers, including our classic book or traditional mortgages, we are looking at the reasons why they are leaving across all fronts. So not just at maturity, where the largest focus obviously is always placed, but mid-term. So we’ve pretty much segmented the strategies into two groups for clients that are within 90 days of maturity and obviously those are renewal strategies, and then outside 90 days more of retention strategies, try to keep them on our books, graduating them on to a program if they are in that position, looking for other products to meet their needs and retain them with Home.”

Commenting on some of Home’s analysis in terms of consumer behaviour, Decina explained, “… traditional or classic mortgage customers usually take about 20 to 22 months to graduate . And when we say graduate, that’s going from an alternative A mortgage to an A-mortgage … Over the past couple of years, the traditional customer has come to us with a lot higher credit quality and the Beacon scores …These are real near-prime customers and so that life-cycle has really shortened. They are graduating at a much, much faster pace…(but) We know they’re going typically back to their bank of choice, which typically is what happens with our traditional customers.”

Asked about progress on efforts to reduce broker turnaround times, Decina provided this update: “We’re getting very close and have actually seen our successes in the past quarter, where our commitments are issued within six hours on approved applications. So we’re very pleased with that documentation review. We want to commit to within eight business hours, so one day, and then likewise with our solicitor partners.”