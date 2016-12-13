Mortgage Career: Broker Financial Group Inc.

|Company:
|Broker Financial Group Inc.
|Position:
|Mortgage Agent / Brokers
|Location:
|Ontario
|Apply to:
|jackie@bfgbroker.ca
Mortgage Agent/Brokers
- Years of Experience Required (if applicable) 2 years
- Are licenses or registrations required? Mortgage Agent Licence
We are looking for new and experienced Mortgage Agents/Brokers to join our team. Fluent in Cantonese and Chinese a definite asset.
Broker Financial Group offers an attractive compensation package and provides support and mentoring to all of our agents and brokers through workshops, seminars, one on one consultation, and a deal management/CRM system that is superior bar none, exclusive only to BFG. From lead generation to mortgage application, underwriting, and compliance, we have the tools to help you succeed.
To discuss your opportunities with Broker Financial Group please contact:
Jackie Murray, Principal Broker
Email: jackie@bfgbroker.ca
Tel: 905-604-2379 x 212