Mortgage Career: Broker Financial Group Inc.

December 19, 2016 

 

Company: Broker Financial Group Inc.
Position: Mortgage Agent / Brokers
Location: Ontario
Apply to:
 jackie@bfgbroker.ca

Mortgage Agent/Brokers
  • Years of Experience Required (if applicable) 2 years
  • Are licenses or registrations required?  Mortgage Agent Licence

 

Broker Financial Group is a new broker network that is quickly growing in Mortgage Brokerages and Mortgage Agents. Our unique business model is setting a new standard for supporting and mentoring a team of high producing Mortgage Agents and Brokers. We currently have a dynamic and industry leading group of professionals across Ontario.

We are looking for new and experienced Mortgage Agents/Brokers to join our team. Fluent in Cantonese and Chinese a definite asset.

Broker Financial Group offers an attractive compensation package and provides support and mentoring to all of our agents and brokers through workshops, seminars, one on one consultation, and a deal management/CRM system that is superior bar none, exclusive only to BFG. From lead generation to mortgage application, underwriting, and compliance, we have the tools to help you succeed.

To discuss your opportunities with Broker Financial Group please contact:

Jackie Murray, Principal Broker
Email: jackie@bfgbroker.ca
Tel: 905-604-2379 x 212

 

