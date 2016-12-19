Mortgage Career: CMHC

|Company:
|Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
|Position:
|Account Manager, Client Relations
|Location:
|Vancouver, BC
|Apply to:
|Click here
Account Manager, Client Relations (Competition No. 6561)
Sector: Insurance Client Relationship Management
Language Designation : English Essential
Position Level / Salary Range : 8 ($64,012 to $80,002)
Position Status : Permanent full-time
Security Requirement : Reliability Status
CMHC: Because What I Do Matters
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is the heart of a world-leading housing system that is making a difference for Canadians every day by helping them meet their housing needs. As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC works with a variety of stakeholders to help ensure that the Canadian housing system remains one of the best in the world. Our work matters to a great many people and our employees matter to us.
As a member of the Client Relations team, you will be responsible for the promotion and sale of mortgage loan insurance and the building of positive business relationships with clients (lenders, brokers, real estate agencies, builders, consumers) who are part of the assigned portfolio.
This full-time permanent position is an exceptional opportunity for a person to achieve his/her professional goals, while creating a sustainable organization that is at the heart of a world-leading housing system. Our diverse opportunities and locations across the country enable you to advance and grow your skills, knowledge and career to match your evolving interests and experience.
How You Will Be Contributing
- Developing and maintaining strong ties and long-term relationships with clients and recognizing business opportunities.
- Analyzing and synthesizing a wide variety of information, such as volume reports and market analysis data, to develop and execute sales strategies to promote CMHC mortgage loan insurance within a diversified portfolio or territory of lender and broker clients.
- Meeting or exceeding business development targets, including business volumes, lender retention, lender usage of CMHC’s emili interface software, and increased visibility through planned client visits, training programs and business development initiatives.
- Delivering presentations and training at client events and participating in training and information activities as part of strategic client support.
- Managing your assigned portfolio, including the budget and other resources, to ensure optimum client service and efficiency.
- Acting effectively by working with the other members of the business development team and with those of the insurance operations group.
What We Are Looking For
- Bachelor’s degree in administration, preferably with a specialization in commerce or marketing and a minimum of two years’ relevant experience in business development and the promotion of financial products and services, or an equivalent combination of training and experience
- In-depth knowledge of the mortgage initiation industry, particularly CMHC mortgage loan products and services.
- Ability to build and maintain client relationships and recognize business opportunities.
- Excellent marketing and business development skills, with a flair for delivering effective group presentations and training.
- Ability to work both independently and in a team environment.
- Ability to achieve results, deliver quality work and adapt to changing priorities.
- Ability to build relationships, communicate effectively with a variety of audiences and remain client-focused.
- Ability to analyze and synthesize information.
- Self-starter with good organizational skills.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills to balance workloads and prioritize requests to meet deadlines, with a strong attention to detail.
Core Competencies
Client focus/ Innovation/ Valuing and respecting individuals
Functional Competencies
Analytical thinking/ Communication (presenting and influencing)/ flexibility/ focus on results/ maximizing quality/ relationship building and teamwork
What CMHC Has To Offer
- Competitive total compensation package
- Competitive annual salary
- Comprehensive flex benefit program
- Defined contribution pension plan
- Eligibility for performance bonuses
- In-house learning and development opportunities
- Career growth opportunities
- Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP)
- New Hire Mentorship Program
- Various on-site amenities
APPLY today
This job posting will be active until 11:59 p.m. EST on January 9, 2017, however, the competition may remain active until a successful candidate has been chosen.
To Note
- We sincerely thank all candidates for their interest, however, please note that only those applicants selected for further consideration will be contacted. If selected for an interview, please advise us if you require an accommodation.
- Selected candidates may be required to do a presentation or assessment as part of the interview. If so, they will be advised in advance. In the event that tests are administered, candidates will also be advised in advance.
- Candidates must be eligible for Reliability Clearance
- Candidates who do not meet all of the position requirements may be considered in an underfill capacity, in which case the person will be hired at a lower level than the position level.
- Ability to manage flexible work hours, including some evenings and weekends.
- A valid driver’s licence and access to a reliable vehicle, as this position requires frequent travel.