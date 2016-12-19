Mortgage Career: CMHC

December 13, 2016 CMT 736

Company: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Position: Account Manager, Client Relations

Location: Vancouver, BC

Apply to:

Click here



Account Manager, Client Relations (Competition No. 6561)



Sector: Insurance Client Relationship Management

Language Designation : English Essential

Position Level / Salary Range : 8 ($64,012 to $80,002)

Position Status : Permanent full-time

Security Requirement : Reliability Status





CMHC: Because What I Do Matters

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is the heart of a world-leading housing system that is making a difference for Canadians every day by helping them meet their housing needs. As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC works with a variety of stakeholders to help ensure that the Canadian housing system remains one of the best in the world. Our work matters to a great many people and our employees matter to us.

As a member of the Client Relations team, you will be responsible for the promotion and sale of mortgage loan insurance and the building of positive business relationships with clients (lenders, brokers, real estate agencies, builders, consumers) who are part of the assigned portfolio.

This full-time permanent position is an exceptional opportunity for a person to achieve his/her professional goals, while creating a sustainable organization that is at the heart of a world-leading housing system. Our diverse opportunities and locations across the country enable you to advance and grow your skills, knowledge and career to match your evolving interests and experience.

How You Will Be Contributing

Developing and maintaining strong ties and long-term relationships with clients and recognizing business opportunities.

Analyzing and synthesizing a wide variety of information, such as volume reports and market analysis data, to develop and execute sales strategies to promote CMHC mortgage loan insurance within a diversified portfolio or territory of lender and broker clients.

Meeting or exceeding business development targets, including business volumes, lender retention, lender usage of CMHC’s emili interface software, and increased visibility through planned client visits, training programs and business development initiatives.

Delivering presentations and training at client events and participating in training and information activities as part of strategic client support.

Managing your assigned portfolio, including the budget and other resources, to ensure optimum client service and efficiency.

Acting effectively by working with the other members of the business development team and with those of the insurance operations group.

What We Are Looking For

Bachelor’s degree in administration, preferably with a specialization in commerce or marketing and a minimum of two years’ relevant experience in business development and the promotion of financial products and services, or an equivalent combination of training and experience

In-depth knowledge of the mortgage initiation industry, particularly CMHC mortgage loan products and services.

Ability to build and maintain client relationships and recognize business opportunities.

Excellent marketing and business development skills, with a flair for delivering effective group presentations and training.

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment.

Ability to achieve results, deliver quality work and adapt to changing priorities.

Ability to build relationships, communicate effectively with a variety of audiences and remain client-focused.

Ability to analyze and synthesize information.

Self-starter with good organizational skills.

Excellent organizational and time management skills to balance workloads and prioritize requests to meet deadlines, with a strong attention to detail.

Core Competencies

Client focus/ Innovation/ Valuing and respecting individuals

Functional Competencies

Analytical thinking/ Communication (presenting and influencing)/ flexibility/ focus on results/ maximizing quality/ relationship building and teamwork

What CMHC Has To Offer

Competitive total compensation package

Competitive annual salary

Comprehensive flex benefit program

Defined contribution pension plan

Eligibility for performance bonuses

In-house learning and development opportunities

Career growth opportunities

Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP)

New Hire Mentorship Program

Various on-site amenities

APPLY today

This job posting will be active until 11:59 p.m. EST on January 9, 2017, however, the competition may remain active until a successful candidate has been chosen.

To Note