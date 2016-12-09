Q4 2016 Bank Earnings – Mortgage Morsels

Asked about the bank’s decision to leave the mortgage broker channel and what was behind that decision, Louis Vachon, President and CEO, said: “…let me say that the agreement is final for us. We’ll originate, underwrite and service…broker channel mortgages on our behalf under the Merix Financial brands. We believe the arrangement with Paradigm Quest provides the best economics for the bank and this is part of our efficiency program. But most importantly and strategically, it allows us to redeploy our resources, mainly our IT spend, in creating e-mortgages capabilities , and that’s obviously to satisfy our clients evolving needs. The first iteration of our e-mortgage is expected towards the end of this fiscal year . We’re still committed to the brokerage channel and understand that t his transition from broker to digital facilities will take some time . But we wanted to go ahead with this and make sure that we’re there when clients change their behaviour. Our goal is definitely to originate the same volume as we are today in our current model.”