First-Timers Delaying Homebuying

January 9, 2017 Robert McLister

Nearly half of Ontario’s first-time buyers say they’ll delay their home purchase as a result of the federal government’s new mortgage rules introduced in October.

As part of the government’s new stress testing measures, buyers with less than a 20% down payment must now prove they can afford a payment at the BoC benchmark rate (currently 4.64%).

That change alone will force approximately 45% of first-time homebuyers to postpone their purchase while they continue building up their down payment, according to a recent Ipsos poll conducted for the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA).

“It’s important to remember who’s being affected by measures that curb housing demand–a young family looking for more space, [or] a 20-something trying to get out of his parent’s basement…,” said OREA CEO Tim Hudak. “Rather than focusing on policies aimed at curbing demand, let’s consider boosting the housing supply or enforcing measures that make home ownership more affordable…”

Overall, the more stringent rules are expected to impact the plans of 79% of all first-time homebuyers in Ontario. Those who won’t be delaying their purchase say they’ll have to find additional funds to cover the larger down payment (27% of respondents), look for a less expensive home (34%), or look for a home in less desirable city (22%).

