Mortgage Career: TMG The Mortgage Group

January 3, 2017 CMT 89

Company: TMG The Mortgage Group

Position: Director, Corporate Marketing

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Apply to:

shanna@mortgagegroup.com



Director, Corporate Marketing



Reports To:

President, TMG The Mortgage Group Canada Inc

Hours and Salary

Full Time

Competitive salary and benefits

Summary

Director – Corporate Marketing is responsible for developing and managing the branding (internal and external) of a well-known, national mortgage brokerage. He/she is to oversee the brand, strategic marketing initiatives while promoting growth and expansion, as well as managing the day-to-day corporate marketing programs and responsibilities.

He/she must be a motivated, results focused individual and have a solid track record of strategic planning, leading cross-functional teams for product delivery and launches, leadership, innovation, conducting analyses as required. As a member of the leadership team must also collaborate well with others.

Job Duties

All in-house artwork

Maintain corporate graphics libraries and brand guideline standards

Be a resource for TMG Events

Oversee the design, copy and implementation of marketing materials including: CRM Client e-communications Advertising Corporate Website Trade show Social media advertising and promotions initiatives Corporate Tuck Shop



Administrative duties include: Managing billing and corporate membership for corporate marketing programs. Source corporate promotional items as required Provide support for sales initiatives as required



Marketing Project Management Source and liaise with third party vendors and developers as required. To participate in strategic marketing discussions and implementations of large projects as required. Other duties as assigned.



Requirements

Post-Secondary Diploma or University Degree in Marketing or relevant discipline, required.

5-7 years experience in a Marketing role preferred.

Strong knowledge of office procedures and practices.

Keen attention to details.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, Power Point).

Effective communication skills with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Experience in the finance industry an asset.

Experience in HTML an asset.

Ability to develop and implement strategies.

Proven organizational and time management skills.

Presentation skills required.

Strong design acumen

Ability to manage third party outsourced relationships

Work Conditions

Interacts with employees, various management levels, outsourced companies related to marketing

Some flexible work options are available.

Office is located in Toronto.

About TMG

TMG The Mortgage Group is both one of the largest and most established national mortgage brokerages in Canada. Canadian owned and operated since 1990, we are licensed in 9 provinces our approximately 800 award-winning mortgage brokers and agents serve tens of thousands of customers annually. With a reputation for excellence and strong leadership, TMG incorporates technology and market-leading programs and products that are unique for the brokers it serves.

To apply, send cover letter and resume to shanna@mortgagegroup.com