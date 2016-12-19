Mortgage Career: TMG The Mortgage Group

|Company:
|TMG The Mortgage Group
|Position:
|Director, Corporate Marketing
|Location:
|Toronto, Ontario
|Apply to:
|shanna@mortgagegroup.com
Director, Corporate Marketing
Reports To:
President, TMG The Mortgage Group Canada Inc
Hours and Salary
- Full Time
- Competitive salary and benefits
Summary
Director – Corporate Marketing is responsible for developing and managing the branding (internal and external) of a well-known, national mortgage brokerage. He/she is to oversee the brand, strategic marketing initiatives while promoting growth and expansion, as well as managing the day-to-day corporate marketing programs and responsibilities.
He/she must be a motivated, results focused individual and have a solid track record of strategic planning, leading cross-functional teams for product delivery and launches, leadership, innovation, conducting analyses as required. As a member of the leadership team must also collaborate well with others.
Job Duties
- All in-house artwork
- Maintain corporate graphics libraries and brand guideline standards
- Be a resource for TMG Events
- Oversee the design, copy and implementation of marketing materials including:
- CRM
- Client e-communications
- Advertising
- Corporate Website
- Trade show
- Social media advertising and promotions initiatives
- Corporate Tuck Shop
- Administrative duties include:
- Managing billing and corporate membership for corporate marketing programs.
- Source corporate promotional items as required
- Provide support for sales initiatives as required
- Marketing Project Management
- Source and liaise with third party vendors and developers as required.
- To participate in strategic marketing discussions and implementations of large projects as required.
- Other duties as assigned.
Requirements
- Post-Secondary Diploma or University Degree in Marketing or relevant discipline, required.
- 5-7 years experience in a Marketing role preferred.
- Strong knowledge of office procedures and practices.
- Keen attention to details.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, Power Point).
- Effective communication skills with individuals at all levels of the organization.
- Experience in the finance industry an asset.
- Experience in HTML an asset.
- Ability to develop and implement strategies.
- Proven organizational and time management skills.
- Presentation skills required.
- Strong design acumen
- Ability to manage third party outsourced relationships
Work Conditions
- Interacts with employees, various management levels, outsourced companies related to marketing
- Some flexible work options are available.
- Office is located in Toronto.
About TMG
TMG The Mortgage Group is both one of the largest and most established national mortgage brokerages in Canada. Canadian owned and operated since 1990, we are licensed in 9 provinces our approximately 800 award-winning mortgage brokers and agents serve tens of thousands of customers annually. With a reputation for excellence and strong leadership, TMG incorporates technology and market-leading programs and products that are unique for the brokers it serves.
To apply, send cover letter and resume to shanna@mortgagegroup.com