Lender Calls – Q4 Roundup

March 28, 2017

Canada’s largest broker channel players have now reported fourth-quarter earnings. The quarter was unusually rich in earnings commentary, particularly about Ottawa’s latest mortgage regulations.



Most companies have downplayed the impact of those rules. But as all of us in the industry know, they could prove devastating over time to smaller mortgage players, players who nonetheless originate top-quality loans.

Below you’ll find the meat from the conference call transcripts of First National, Home Capital, Street Capital Bank and Genworth Canada. The comments in blue deserve particular attention.

Notables from its call (Source):

Q1 for the market must be down over the prior year, given what I’ve spoken to with several other people

Asked about expectations for mortgage originations for Q1, DaRocha said, “I know absolutely Q1 for the market must be down over the prior year, given what I’ve spoken to with several other people . But it’s really hard to say. All I can say is our volumes are flat to slightly up through February and our anticipation is Q1 will be flat to slightly up.”

“…what we’re seeing in the (mortgage) spreads right now is we saw a little bit of softness in January, but it has started to return to higher rates through February and the beginning of March,” said Lauder.

Asked whether Street implemented any promotions that would have contributed to the strong originations in the quarter, DaRocha replied, “We didn’t have anything out in the market that wasn’t just matching what was in the market, whether it was rate to the consumer or a commission to the broker. So, no we didn’t have anything — we weren’t buying market share if that’s where you’re getting at.”

“As we have been saying for some time, Street Capital’s strategic imperative is not to materially increase its market share of insured mortgages in the broker channel ,” DaRocha said. “We will seek to maintain our number three or four position in that channel, while focusing our energy and capital on building our banking platform and in the coming year, expanding into a full-suite retail lending financial institution.” Gettings clarified later that given the reclassification of MCAP and RMG as now being combined in the D+H lender

Addressing the mortgage insurance rule changes, President Lazaro DaRocha said that while January and February are seasonally weaker, Street’s volumes have so far been consistent with 2016. “It is difficult to predict with any certainty the ultimate effect of these recent changes. As we have some liquidity options that will mute the impact of reduced insurance availability…we continue to expect the insurance rule changes to have a relatively modest impact on 2017 originations of up to 10% decline compared to 2016.”

Gettings added: “… we’ve absolutely seen a significant drop in refis currently. However, it’s been made up in other areas such that our total originations are slightly ahead from last quarter.”

we continue to believe that a decline of up to 10% compared to 2016 is possible

“There is some uncertainty about the level of prime insured mortgage origination volumes that we expect in 2017, given the mortgage insurance rule changes,” Lauder said. “Right now, we continue to believe that a decline of up to 10% compared to 2016 is possible . We expect the softness, any softness, in new prime insured activities will be offset by a growing level of renewals, and the introduction of our uninsured lending product, which could potentially capture some of the previously insurable product.”

Gross gains before acquisition cost, as a percentage of mortgages sold, was 166 bps in the quarter, compared to 167 bps in Q4 2015 and down from 184 bps in Q3 2016. Lauder said most of the decline in the ratio from Q3 2016 reflects the narrowing of spreads between mortgage rates and MBS and CMB rates in Q4.

Chief Financial Officer Marissa Lauder gave this forecast for the new product: “We expect to originate $150 million to $200 million of uninsured mortgages in 2017, rising to $600 million to $700 million in 2018 and to $850 million to $950 million in 2019. This product is expected to earn a net interest margin in the range of 2% to 2.5%, and that includes the conservative provision for credit losses.”

CEO Ed Gettings said one of Street’s objectives for 2017 is the launch of its uninsured mortgage product, with the first loan expected to be made this spring.

Notables from its call (Source):

Home Capital (HC) reported net earnings of $247.4 million for the full year 2016, down 13.8% from 2015.



Total loans under administration grew to $26.4 billion at the end of 2016, a 5.5% increase over the end of 2015.

HC reported “lower average balances in our traditional single-family residential mortgages (and) lower average rates.”

Net non-performing loans as a percentage of gross loans ended the year at 0.30% compared to 0.28% at the end of 2015.

Total origination in the quarter rose 14.5% year-over-year to $2.43 billion. Total originations for the year were $9.2 billion. “This performance represents the good progress our residential teams have made on improving service levels for the mortgage brokers driving increased volumes,” said former CEO Martin Reid. (Home Capital Group announced March 28 that Reid was being dismissed effective immediately.) “We saw our response times for commitments improve, improved turnaround times on documentation process, and better service levels on approval and funding while keeping standards within our risk management framework. Our core traditional single-family residential line saw its volumes increase 3.5% to roughly $5 billion in 2016 versus 2015.”

Originations of insured single-family “Accelerator” mortgages for HCG’s securitization programs decreased 33% year-over-year to $347 million, impacted by the new insured mortgages rules introduced by the government . “…we expect Accelerator to be negatively impacted in 2017 as a result of these changes, however we anticipate a relatively limited impact on net income,” Reid noted.



“While there were many positive things happening across various business lines, our overall performance was negatively impacted by lower-than-anticipated retention and renewal levels,” Reid said. “This, combined with elevated expenses, resulted in lower net earnings. Efforts towards improving retention during 2016 were slower to take effect than anticipated… Over the last quarter, we completed a review of our strategies and we have refined our strategic plan to better manage costs, streamline our products, and drive revenue growth.”

Speaking to why he feels confident about Home Capital’s ability to deliver on its plans to grow profitability in 2017, Reid said: “Our first priority is to prudently strengthen our core traditional residential mortgage business… We’re looking at actively managing the full life-cycle of our customers while they have a mortgage with us and identifying all touch-points that offer an opportunity to promote retention. This includes looking at onboarding mortgage servicing in our contact centres to drive an enhanced overall customer experience. We work to improve our call centre’s handling of calls that signal the customer was likely to shift their business to another institution . Now we are working on productivity improvements through more streamlined process controls and digitization to be able to respond appropriately to customer requests in a timely fashion. Our second priority is to continue to provide innovative products and solutions to service all of our customers. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, we will remain innovative with new products to attract and retain customers.”

“We have launched a project called EXPO, an initiative that will target $15 million of cost reductions based on an annualized run rate of our Q4 2016 expenses excluding items of note savings over the course of 2017,” Reid added. “We expect this work to be complete by the end of 2017…. this will result in a restructuring provision to be taken in 2017 and more detail on that will follow in our Q1 results… There will be difficult decisions in the coming months , however, we are taking the necessary steps company-wide to strategically effect meaningful change.”

In addressing Home Capital’s challenge with customer retention, Reid said, “if you look at our customer base over the last five years, the credit quality of that customer is a lot better than what it used to be so they do have a lot more choices.” Pino Decina, Executive Vice President of Residential Mortgages, added, “it’s all about this new look customer that we’ve seen post B20. They have come on board with a higher credit quality, which also means that they have more choice and earlier on than clients that we’ve had in the past. So, it’s about developing new opportunities for our retention folks to better put their grips into these customers and make sure that they stay on longer term.”

Asked how they are going about competing for customer retention, Decina said, “you’re going to attack them earlier and the client is in a position where they’ve graduated from a credit quality standpoint, then certainly you’re going to have to be more aggressive on your pricing in order to extend out their terms .” Reid then said, “to add to that, these are clients that were already priced aggressively coming in the door so you had that margin compression as they were coming in the door. You may have to be aggressive in price in the renewal, but you also don’t have the same kind of origination cost that you would on new customers. So, you are saving a little bit on the brokerage commission.”

Asked whether there are plans for new products to support revenue growth, Reid spoke about the full rollout of Home Capital’s broker portal, Loft. “(It) will help to improve that service level of the brokers, which should in turn result in better originations,” Reid said. “We are looking at products in light of recent regulatory changes (and) how we can take advantage of opportunities that may exist in the market given the number of people that are impacted by that. There’s a number of other initiatives that we are looking at at early stages, but the ones that are going to have a material impact short term are going to be the service levels to the broker, those initiatives around that and around retention.”

Decina provided more details about the rollout of Loft ahead of the busy spring mortgage market: “…we’ve applied sort of that 80-20 rule to it. So by the time the spring market hits, 20% of our most impactful mortgage brokers will be on Loft. And the reason we’re in a position to do that is really as a result of the work that happened in the back half of last year…We continued the rollout to all the teams in our traditional group throughout the balance of 2016 and I’m happy to report that all the teams in Toronto are currently on that. And we’re in a position now to deliver confidently what we call our 688 service-level agreement. And effectively what that stands for is six-business-hour turn time on commitments on all approved applications, eight-business-hour decisioning on supporting documentation, and eight-business hours to instruct our solicitor partners. ( CMT: This is a solid SLA compared to the average broker lender. ) So those are the three key areas when speaking on mortgage originations and I’m happy to say that in the month of December although we did see a steady improvement leading up to the month of December, we saw all three meeting those service-level agreements.” Decina noted that those 20% of brokers who will be targeted first are the top producers who generate about 80% of Home Trust’s volume .