Q1 2017 Bank Earnings – Mortgage Morsels

“The Vancouver and Toronto markets continue to have better credit profiles than the Canadian average,” said Chief Risk Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio.

“…some of the government actions, such as the tax change in the west coast, has impacted volumes in that region (and) volumes in other parts of the country have adjusted well over the same period of time. There is some degree of change in the regional element of the markets, but irrespective of that markets continue to be strong and aggregate,” said David Williamson, Senior VP and Group Head, Retail and Business Banking.

Williamson added: “We feel quite good about the nature and the size of the growth we are achieving for probably three reasons: One is,

we are not using prices…to compete in the current market

. Our NIMs and the mortgage business quarter-to-quarter, year-over-year is stable. The NIM compression… (is) a result of promotions in the deposit space, promotions that affected in the short-term in this particular quarter and the current interest environment and business mix. So we are not competing on price…Second we are not competing on risks…the loan-to-value of our uninsured new originations in Q4 was 64%. Only one of the big five were lower than us… And then in the mobile advisors, where we have grown that force, it’s performed very well and it’s very consistent with our client experience aspirations of allowing our clients to bank when, where and how they would like. The mortgage advisors will come to you…

30% of [mortgage advisor] clients are new to the bank

and

from that new client base we are building deeper relationships, something we couldn’t do in the broker channel

. So we have exited the broker channel and (are) actively building our mobile advisor channel.”

(

Ed. Opinion: CIBC utterly failed to capitalize on cross-sell opportunities when it was in the broker channel, and arguably overspent on perks, trips, sponsorships, compensation and the like. Some might view that as mismanagement, but this never seems to come up in its commentary about brokers. Scotia’s cross-marketing efforts in our channel are a case study that CIBC could learn from.

)