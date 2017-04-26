Home Capital Stares into the Abyss

The Ontario Securities Commission has dropped the hammer on it.
Depositors are running for the exits ($591 million worth of its savings accounts were cashed in between March 28 to April 24, with more to come).
The company has been downgraded by DBRS to non-investment grade.
And most of its former top leadership have been shown the door.
Here’s a summary of the gory details from Bloomberg.
Home Capital stock closed today at $5.99, down 65% on the day and 84% from last May.
There’s now speculation in the media that OSFI, the banking regulator, will wind the company down or force a sale. It’s important to note that’s pure speculation until proven otherwise. No one can count it out just yet.
Apart from its banking licence, the company does have things going for it that could attract potential partners, namely:
- It originates highly profitable non-prime mortgages as well as anyone in this country
- It’s had a record spring (so we hear) with respect to non-prime volumes
- The default metrics of its mortgages, even those in the fraud pile, outperform industry averages
- Home Capital’s remaining staff, at least the ones we know, are good honest people
- Personnel who were connected to the reported fraud will be long gone
- It has long-standing institutional ties (e.g., RBC and other reputable names have referred a significant amount of non-prime business to Home. Institutions have continued funding its loans, even after the fraud was uncovered).
- Non-prime is its core business and non-prime borrowers are often just happy to get a mortgage at all, regardless of who it’s from (albeit depositors don’t have the same degree of understanding).
Here’s what’s not going for it:
- A reputation-crushing OSC investigation (the company maintains its innocence; the first hearing is May 4)
- A run on deposits
- A cost of funds that just hit double-digits (at least for the short-term)
- Unquantifiable litigation
- Broker perception (a material percentage of brokers may no longer refer it business)
Turning this company around will require:
- Immediate action (hours count at this point)
- Regulators’ cooperation (recall that OSFI gave Home a bank licence just 19 months ago, so unless they feel the situation is hopeless they’ll probably do what they can to help keep it a going concern)
- A new brand name, most likely
- More top executive and board departures
- New and highly-regarded leadership
- Committed incentived funding partners with deeeeeep pockets (did I say deep?).
It won’t take long to get more clarity on Home’s viability. Expect a series of major announcements from the company, and perhaps regulators, in the next few days and weeks.
Old Broker
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Stephen Smith step in with a consortium and bail out the company. He’s got all the capital connections and this would give him an incredible legacy as the man who saved Canada’s subprime market.
Bob
It’s going to be an interesting Thursday!
Tony
Marc Cohodes was on Bloomberg Canada this afternoon and said he is getting ready to announce another company that he will be going after and said ” It’s a doozy” . He said he would reveal who it is next time he’s on Bloomberg. This is in addition to HCG and EQB” I won’t be surprised if it was one if the bug five banks. The amount of fraud in the mortgage industry is off the charts. Its game over
Robert McLister
Hey Tony,
On an absolute basis there is hundreds of millions worth of mortgage fraud perpetrated every year, according to sources like Equifax. It’s been that way for ages. I haven’t seen reports to suggest fraud is growing fast as a share of originations. But by all means, if you have hard data to suggest otherwise we’d love to see it.
On a percentage basis, relative to Canada’s $400+ billion in annual mortgage fundings, bad mortgages are not a systemic threat. In other words, not enough people are fraudulently getting mortgages they shouldn’t to trigger a housing crisis.
It’s also important to distinguish Home Trust’s policies (back when the fraud occurred) and the alleged actions of a few of its personnel, from standard practice at other reputable lenders. What happened at Home is simply not representative of the industry as a whole. In fact, this debacle has only served to strengthen regulatory oversight and underwriting quality.
Tomas
“What happened at Home is simply not representative of the industry as a whole”
Opinion or fact?
JohnB
If we all agree that the broker/agent community should be cleaned up as much as humanly possible, then I believe there should be a full disclosure of the individuals involved!
Those of us who are actively involved, in recruiting new agents for our firms/teams, have the right to know who was barred from Home.
Our industry is still a collection of grass roots, self employed people wanting to succeed!
Tomas
You omitted the class action in the “not going for it” section.
Given the current share price, damages from that action are legitimately in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
HCG’s assets, $20 billion of loans on book and mortgage service stream, will be sold.
Any deposit holders would be more than foolish to stay with HCG. What’s the upside of maintaining a deposit with HCG now?
Robert McLister
The ligation point, which is unquantifiable at this stage, has since been added. We’ll have another update soon as lots has unfolded since this story….
Ron Butler
The most compelling word I heard yesterday to describe what is happening at Home Trust right now is: Tragedy.
Nothing is more fitting. This is a truly wonderful company with a 35 year history of being a champion of the mortgage brokerage channel. Home Trust did nothing but good for Canadian Home Buyers, mortgage brokers and up to just recently it’s shareholders. It was a classic Canadian success story starting with one indomitable man’s vision from ZERO to 900 plus employees and $20 Billion of assets.
The truth is that if the Home Trust had announced the fraud to regulators and the public the day after it was discovered all we would be hearing right now is what a huge success HT continues to be today. That did not happen and it has lead to this. We should all clearly understand this was really only partly a mortgage fraud story, this is non-disclosure story. When the dust settles, we should start asking questions about the way regulators handle these files. Everyone at the OSC must have known that the multiple sets of charges spread out over several weeks would trigger a liquidity crisis. So how is that an organization that exists to protect shareholders would execute their mandate in a way that they knew would destroy shareholder value?
Again, this is just a tragedy and before the blame game starts let’s take some time this week to show support for all the hard working staff at Home Trust who must be stressed and worried. There is only so much we can do but let’s try to do what we can.
Bob Woods
I agree with you completely (for a change) and too am sad to see this unfolding in this way.
Frank
I agree with Ron. This was a very strange situation in which a lender with a strong performing book suddenly is deprived of liquidity because of regulator actions that were possibly spurred on by the unending coverage that the short sellers of said lender were receiving in the media. There were also likely political motivations given that said short sellers were publicly berating and portraying the regulator for not doing their jobs. The fact that these allegations happened nearly 2 years after the conduct occured in which no credit issues were found in the income falsified loans is even more incredible.
DonnaM
I totally agree with Ron . I believe all Lenders should have to disclose who they cut off due to fraud. How many of the top 6 banks in Canada report fraud to the regulators? FSCO should also be on the hook. Lenders cut the Brokers off , brokers complain about other brokers to FSCO. Who does the follow up to ensure these people are no longer in the industry.
Alex
If this “wonderful” company does this, are the other mortgage lenders any different? Incomes have not increased proportionally to housing prices in BC and ON, and interest rates have been stagnant for many years now. So prices higher, incomes same, interest same => how do people afford to pay more for housing? There must be some financial engineering, or rather magic at play, and everyone must do it some extent. Just a house of cards…
But don’t worry, the pension plans will jump in to help these “wonderful” companies. Well, maybe only if the Pension Plan CEO is a shareholder/board member in these “wonderful” mortgage lenders, such as Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) CEO Jim Keohane is. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-27/crashing-canadian-mortgage-lender-bailed-out-321000-retired-ontario-healthcare-worke
The average joe will double-fleeced – the housing prices will come down, the pension plans will lose money and (triple-fleeced) the inflation will get worse with the government having to borrow more money to pay for everyone.
whatdoiknow
So much generalities used to support your intended conclusion. Let me take on apart in crayola to show you…
NOT ALL borrowers are equal. Some borrowers may have build equity in their homes already. When they sell their homes, the equity now becomes a higher amount downpayment source to service a mortgage on a higher priced/bigger home. A borrower who bought a house for $400K 4 or 5 years ago with a $360K mtg that could now be worth $900K will have at least $500K as DP towards a house. IF these borrowers could qualify at $360K high ratio then with 25 years AM, with more than 20% DP and a 30yr AM…guess what?
House of Cards? sensational at best. What happened in HT was tragic; wish we knew the details.
Bottom line: definitely a black eye for the brokers. they should release the names of those brokers who were kicked out otherwise, they will just do the same crap with another firm.
Speculator
HOOPP is not dumb money. They get $100M profit upfront and their loan is secured against strong assets. The pensioners should do quite well on this trade.
Alex
Perhaps it’s smart, but at the minimum it is bad optics with the HOOPP CEO sitting on the board of Home Capital and also being a shareholder. Looks like he’s bailing out his own investment with pensioners’ money.
I do have difficulties to see how a company who’s bleeding deposits and more importantly, trust, will be able to turn the ship around independently while having to pay 20% interest. I smell government intervention a la Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac.
Anyway, the “good thing” out of all this is that rates are going stay lower – the market is on thin ice, I think the Bank of Canada realizes that more of mortgage holders are in worse shape that initially advertised and will be cautious raising interest rates.
Tony
Canada is a house of fraud.
HOOPP, which represents more than 321,000 healthcare workers in Ontario, was not immediately available to comment. HOOPP President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Keohane sits on Home Capital’s board and is a shareholder
You can’t make this stuff up. What a crazy joke. CMHC needs to be shut down . Mortgage fraud is out of control.