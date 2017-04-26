Home Capital Stares into the Abyss

April 26, 2017 Robert McLister 2k

The Ontario Securities Commission has dropped the hammer on it.

Depositors are running for the exits ($591 million worth of its savings accounts were cashed in between March 28 to April 24, with more to come).

The company has been downgraded by DBRS to non-investment grade.

And most of its former top leadership have been shown the door.

Here’s a summary of the gory details from Bloomberg.

Home Capital stock closed today at $5.99, down 65% on the day and 84% from last May.

There’s now speculation in the media that OSFI, the banking regulator, will wind the company down or force a sale. It’s important to note that’s pure speculation until proven otherwise. No one can count it out just yet.

Apart from its banking licence, the company does have things going for it that could attract potential partners, namely:

It originates highly profitable non-prime mortgages as well as anyone in this country

It’s had a record spring (so we hear) with respect to non-prime volumes

The default metrics of its mortgages, even those in the fraud pile, outperform industry averages

Home Capital’s remaining staff, at least the ones we know, are good honest people

Personnel who were connected to the reported fraud will be long gone

It has long-standing institutional ties (e.g., RBC and other reputable names have referred a significant amount of non-prime business to Home. Institutions have continued funding its loans, even after the fraud was uncovered).

Non-prime is its core business and non-prime borrowers are often just happy to get a mortgage at all, regardless of who it’s from (albeit depositors don’t have the same degree of understanding).

Here’s what’s not going for it:

A reputation-crushing OSC investigation (the company maintains its innocence ; the first hearing is May 4)

maintains its innocence A run on deposits

run on deposits A cost of funds that just hit double-digits (at least for the short-term)

cost of funds Unquantifiable litigation

Broker perception (a material percentage of brokers may no longer refer it business)

Turning this company around will require:

Immediate action (hours count at this point)

Regulators’ cooperation (recall that OSFI gave Home a bank licence just 19 months ago, so unless they feel the situation is hopeless they’ll probably do what they can to help keep it a going concern)

A new brand name, most likely

More top executive and board departures

New and highly-regarded leadership

Committed incentived funding partners with deeeeeep pockets (did I say deep?).

It won’t take long to get more clarity on Home’s viability. Expect a series of major announcements from the company, and perhaps regulators, in the next few days and weeks.