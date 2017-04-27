Home Capital’s Saga: The Latest

His fund’s investment was not a “high-risk” investment because it was overcollateralized by high-quality mortgages (effectively 2.8 times coverage for each dollar HOOPP lent, which makes fear mongering like that from ZeroHedge seem absurd)

The loan was intended to “keep the doors open” at Home and “prevent a liquidation of the company.”

“There’s a possibility it could continue as a going concern” and not be sold off, he said

Keohane was asked if Home would have folded in a few days had HOOPP not made that loan. His response was, “probably not” but it was a “cushion to protect that from happening.”

Keohane was not in a conflict of interest, he says, because he recused himself from all decision-making with respect to the deal.