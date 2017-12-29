As we count down the final days of 2017, we look back on a year that presented fresh challenges for the mortgage industry with the announcement of yet more mortgage rule changes.

While OSFI’s B-20 changes dominated headlines during the later part of the year, here are some of the other top mortgage newsmakers for 2017:

Rate Movements

After two years with the overnight target rate stuck at 0.50%, the Bank of Canada began a new rate hike cycle with quarter-point increases in July and September, with more hikes widely expected in 2018.



The most important benchmark for fixed-rate pricing is the 5-year government bond and in 2017 we were reminded of how fast 5-year yields can climb.

Indicator Year End 2017

Change BoC Overnight Rate 1.00% +50 bps Prime Rate 3.20% +50 bps Discount Variable Rate1 2.26% +5 bps 5yr Posted Rate 4.99% +35 bps 5yr Discounted Fixed Rate1 2.95% +38 bps 5yr Gov’t Bond Yield 1.86% +78 bps 5yr GIC2 1.48% +3 bps 30-day Bankers’ Acceptances 1.37% +57 bps 90-day Bankers’ Acceptances 1.46% +57 bps

Stock Moves

Finally, here’s a look at the performance of Canada’s big banks along with the public companies that make the majority of their revenue in the mortgage business.

1 Discounted mortgage rates reflect estimates taken from the most competitive lenders’ rate sheets, as of December 31.

2 RBC’s 5-year non-redeemable GIC with monthly interest is used as a proxy for GIC rates. In reality, some lenders have to pay notably more on their GICs than RBC.