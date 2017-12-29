As we count down the final days of 2017, we look back on a year that presented fresh challenges for the mortgage industry with the announcement of yet more mortgage rule changes.
While OSFI’s B-20 changes dominated headlines during the later part of the year, here are some of the other top mortgage newsmakers for 2017:
- OSFI Unveils New Stress-Test Rules
- Home Capital Stares into the Abyss
- BoC Raises Overnight Interest Rate
- M3 Mortgage Group Acquires VERICO
- CMHC Hikes Insurance Premiums
Rate Movements
After two years with the overnight target rate stuck at 0.50%, the Bank of Canada began a new rate hike cycle with quarter-point increases in July and September, with more hikes widely expected in 2018.
The most important benchmark for fixed-rate pricing is the 5-year government bond and in 2017 we were reminded of how fast 5-year yields can climb.
|Indicator
|Year End
|2017
Change
|BoC Overnight Rate
|1.00%
|+50 bps
|Prime Rate
|3.20%
|+50 bps
|Discount Variable Rate1
|2.26%
|+5 bps
|5yr Posted Rate
|4.99%
|+35 bps
|5yr Discounted Fixed Rate1
|2.95%
|+38 bps
|5yr Gov’t Bond Yield
|1.86%
|+78 bps
|5yr GIC2
|1.48%
|+3 bps
|30-day Bankers’ Acceptances
|1.37%
|+57 bps
|90-day Bankers’ Acceptances
|1.46%
|+57 bps
Stock Moves
Finally, here’s a look at the performance of Canada’s big banks along with the public companies that make the majority of their revenue in the mortgage business.
|Big Banks
|Share
Price
|2017
%Chg
|Annual
Dividend
|Bank of Montreal
|$100.38
|+4%
|$3.72
|CIBC
|$122.20
|+12%
|$5.20
|Laurentian Bank
|$56.29
|-2%
|$2.52
|National Bank
|$62.38
|+14%
|$2.40
|Royal Bank of Canada
|$102.22
|+12%
|$3.64
|Scotiabank
|$81.03
|+8%
|$3.16
|TD Canada Trust
|$73.28
|+11%
|$2.40
|Mortgage Companies
|Share
Price
|2017
%Chg
|Annual
Dividend
|Atrium MIC
|$12.53
|+3%
|$0.88
|Eclipse Resi. MIC
|$10.08
|+2%
|$0.76
|Equitable Group
|$72.03
|+19%
|$1.00
|Firm Capital MIC
|$12.98
|-6%
|$0.96
|First National
|$28.79
|+7%
|$1.85
|Genworth MI
|$43.13
|+28%
|$1.88
|Home Capital
|$17.19
|-46%
|—
|MCAN Mtg Corp
|$17.75
|+24%
|$1.48
|Street Capital Group
|$1.03
|-45%
|—
|Timbercreek Financial
|$9.57
|+10%
|$0.70
|Trez Capital MIC
|$4.08
|-48%
|$0.17
1 Discounted mortgage rates reflect estimates taken from the most competitive lenders’ rate sheets, as of December 31.
2 RBC’s 5-year non-redeemable GIC with monthly interest is used as a proxy for GIC rates. In reality, some lenders have to pay notably more on their GICs than RBC.
Like news like this?
Join our CMT Updates list and get the latest news as it happens. Unsubscribe anytime.