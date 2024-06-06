Average Canadian rent hits an all-time high of $2,202

Average rents across Canada are now up 32% from their pandemic lows.
The average asking rent in May was $2,202, up $200 from the previous month and 9.3% from a year ago, according to the latest monthly report from Rentals.ca.
Rent prices have been climbing steadily in recent years, rising $540 or 32% since hitting their low of $1,662 in April 2021.
“Canada’s rental market is entering the peak summer season with continued strength,” said Shaun Hildebrand, President of Urbanation, which co-released the report.
“Markets such as Vancouver and Toronto that had experienced some softening in rents in previous months are stabilizing near record highs, while many of the country’s mid- and small-sized cities are still posting double-digit rent increases,” he added.
The Rentals.ca report noted that rents have averaged an annual growth rate of 9.1% over the past three years. However, when incorporating the declines experienced in 2020 and 2021, the five-year average growth rate is more moderate at 4.7%.
Saskatchewan led the provinces in rent price growth
Provincially, rents increased the most in Saskatchewan, up 21.4% to $1,334. Alberta and Nova Scotia weren’t far behind with average year-over-year increases of 17.5% and 17.1%, respectively.
Quebec was the only province to record a month-over-month decline in apartment rents during May, dipping 0.6% from April to an average of $1,999.
At the municipal level, Regina led rent price growth, with an annual rise of 22% to $1,381.
Among mid-sized markets, Quebec City and Waterloo topped the list, with average annual rent increases of 20% and 19%, respectively.
|Average asking rent in May
|Year-over-year increase
|Toronto, ON
|$2,784
|-1%
|Vancouver, BC
|$3,008
|-4%
|Montreal, QC
|$2,037
|+6%
|Calgary, AB
|$2,093
|+8%
|Ottawa, ON
|$2,190
|+3%
|Regina, SK
|$1,381
|+22
|Winnipeg, MB
|$1,636
|+10%
|Halifax, NS
|$2,209
|+17%