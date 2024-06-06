Click here to join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates as they happen. Unsubscribe any time.
Canadian rent prices reach record high
A businessman holding a coin in his hand ponders the concept of wealth and financial security as he looks at a house model, representing the potential investment of a mortgage loan.
Steve Huebl·
Real Estate
·

Average Canadian rent hits an all-time high of $2,202

Average rents across Canada are now up 32% from their pandemic lows.

The average asking rent in May was $2,202, up $200 from the previous month and 9.3% from a year ago, according to the latest monthly report from Rentals.ca.

Rent prices have been climbing steadily in recent years, rising $540 or 32% since hitting their low of $1,662 in April 2021.

“Canada’s rental market is entering the peak summer season with continued strength,” said Shaun Hildebrand, President of Urbanation, which co-released the report.

“Markets such as Vancouver and Toronto that had experienced some softening in rents in previous months are stabilizing near record highs, while many of the country’s mid- and small-sized cities are still posting double-digit rent increases,” he added.

The Rentals.ca report noted that rents have averaged an annual growth rate of 9.1% over the past three years. However, when incorporating the declines experienced in 2020 and 2021, the five-year average growth rate is more moderate at 4.7%.

Saskatchewan led the provinces in rent price growth

Provincially, rents increased the most in Saskatchewan, up 21.4% to $1,334. Alberta and Nova Scotia weren’t far behind with average year-over-year increases of 17.5% and 17.1%, respectively.

Quebec was the only province to record a month-over-month decline in apartment rents during May, dipping 0.6% from April to an average of $1,999.

At the municipal level, Regina led rent price growth, with an annual rise of 22% to $1,381.

Among mid-sized markets, Quebec City and Waterloo topped the list, with average annual rent increases of 20% and 19%, respectively.

Average asking rent in MayYear-over-year increase
Toronto, ON$2,784-1%
Vancouver, BC$3,008-4%
Montreal, QC$2,037+6%
Calgary, AB$2,093+8%
Ottawa, ON$2,190+3%
Regina, SK$1,381+22
Winnipeg, MB$1,636+10%
Halifax, NS$2,209+17%
Steve Huebl
Steve Huebl is a graduate of Ryerson University's School of Journalism and has been with Canadian Mortgage Trends and reporting on the mortgage industry since 2009. His past work experience includes The Toronto Star, The Calgary Herald, the Sarnia Observer and Canadian Economic Press. Born and raised in Toronto, he now calls Montreal home.
Related

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *